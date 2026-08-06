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The Arizona women’s basketball team will take on Oregon State this fall in the program’s second home-and-home series of the season, the team announced Thursday.

The Wildcats will face the Beavers on Nov. 15 in McKale Center at Alkeme Arena in the first match of the home-and-home series. The official date for the second game in the series, set for sometime in 2027, will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this week, Arizona announced its first home-and-home series this season with defending champion UCLA.

The Wildcats will face the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 12.

The last time Arizona played Oregon State was in 2024, when the Wildcats fell to the Beavers 73-70 in double overtime.

Currently, Oregon State leads in the all-time series with a 40-36 record over Arizona.

Last season, the Beavers went 23-12 overall, while the Wildcats went 12-18.