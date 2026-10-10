TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
FOX — Indiana at Nebraska
ABC — Texas A&M at Missouri
ESPN2 — UCF at Oklahoma State
TNT — Arizona at West Virginia
ESPN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
CW — Wake Forest at NC State
CBSSN — Tulane at Army
ESPN+ — Sacramento State at Bowling Green
9:30 a.m.
BTN — Ball State at Northwestern
9:45 a.m.
People are also reading…
SEC — South Carolina at Florida
10 a.m.
ESPN+ — Old Dominion at App State
11 a.m.
ESPN+ — Miami (OH) at UMass
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Oklahoma
NBC — Stanford at Notre Dame
ESPN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
CBS — UCLA at Oregon
FOX — Houston at Kansas State
ESPN2 — Duke at Georgia Tech
ACC — Virginia Tech at California
FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State
CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy
ESPN+ — Charlotte at North Texas, Eastern Michigan at Akron, Buffalo at Toledo, Central Michigan at Ohio, Kent State at Western Michigan
12:45 p.m.
ESPNU — UConn at Temple
1 p.m.
ESPN+ — Rice at East Carolina
1:15 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio State
SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
3 p.m.
USA — San Diego State at Oregon State
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — James Madison at Georgia Southern
4 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Kentucky
FS1 — Nevada at UTEP
CW — North Dakota State at UNLV
ESPN2 — UAB at Memphis
ESPN+ — Coastal Carolina at Marshall
4:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Alabama
NBC — USC at Penn State
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia
CBSSN — Air Force at Northern Illinois
ESPN+ — Louisiana at La. Tech
5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Utah
7:30 p.m.
CW — Boise State at Fresno State
FS1 — Hawaii at Arizona State
MLB PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
TBS/truTV — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, Game 5
NBA PRESEASON
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Antonio at Phoenix
SOCCER (MLS)
10 a.m.
Apple TV — Montréal at Toronto
11:30 a.m.
Apple TV — N.Y. City FC at Chicago
4:30 p.m.
Apple TV — Cincinnati at Atlanta, Dallas at Charlotte, D.C. United at Miami, Seattle at New England, Columbus at Orlando, Salt Lake at Philadelphia, San Diego at Red Bull New York
5:30 p.m.
Apple TV — Nashville at Austin, Houston at Minnesota, Portland at Sporting Kansas City
6:30 p.m.
Apple TV — San Jose at Colorado
7:30 p.m.
Apple TV — Vancouver at LAFC
SOCCER (INTERNATIONAL)
4:30 a.m.
USA / Universo — Premier: Leeds United at Arsenal
5 a.m.
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Athletic Club at Rayo Vallecano
6:30 a.m.
Fandango — Bundesliga: SV Elversberg at 1. FC Union Berlin, Bayern Munich at FC Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen at Mainz, VfB Stuttgart at SC Paderborn 07, Hamburg SV at TSG Hoffenheim
7 a.m.
USA / Universo — Premier: Brentford at Aston Villa
Peacock — AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea
Peacock — Fulham at Ipswich Town
Peacock — Brighton & Hove Albion at Sunderland
7:15 a.m.
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Atlético Madrid at Alavés
9:30 a.m.
NBC / Telemundo — Premier: Tottenham at Man United
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Getafe at Barcelona
USA — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at RB Leipzig
Noon
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Villarreal at Real Madrid
TENNIS
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing ATP/WTA, Shanghai ATP
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
1290-AM — Arizona at West Virginia (also on 107.5-FM)
1490-AM — Indiana at Nebraska
2 p.m.
1490-AM — Montana at NAU
5 p.m.
1490-AM — Georgia at Alabama (joined in progress)
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)