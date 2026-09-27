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Before he dropped a double-double on then-defending national champion Florida in his first college game, and well before he helped the Arizona Wildcats reach the Final Four last season, Ivan Kharcheknov hit a little stumbling block.

He had to play in the Red-Blue Showcase. And figure out exactly what that means.

It’s not a game. Not really just a scrimmage. More of a preseason celebration with some standard sideshows and, always, some extra twists.

Last year, the surprise was having former UA and NFL standout Rob Gronkowski “win” the dunk contest (when the real contestants failed to make a dunk in the finals) and appearing in the game.

This year, the difference was having UA’s 1997 national championship team make an appearance, as well as four since-departed members of last season’s Final Four crew ... and a 2022 NBA Draft pick in Dalen Terry who tried to improve the dunk contest.

But more on that in a moment. The point is, for a teenager from Germany who had never played publicly on a U.S. basketball floor at the time, the Red-Blue thing was a little bewildering for Kharchenkov last season.

“I wouldn't say nervous, but I just didn't know what's gonna happen,” Kharchenkov said. “Dunk contests, 3-point contests, the gym's going crazy without even knowing me, you know? Just all these things.”

It was different for Kharchenkov on Saturday, before a crowd of about 10,000 at McKale Center. He went through all that pregame stuff and then carried the Red team to a 42-32 win over the Blue with 13 points, two assists and two steals.