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Former Arizona standout Azuolas Tubelis is officially listed on the roster for the Lithuanian national team that will face the Wildcats in an exhibition game later this month.

In what is expected to be its toughest foreign exhibition game in decades, the Wildcats will face Lithuania in Alytus on Aug. 22, the last of three games on UA's trip to the Baltic country where they have deep recruiting ties to.

Tubelis stood out for the Wildcats for three seasons between 2020-21 and 2022-23, while Lithuanian centers Motiejus Krivas and Ugnius Jarusevicius are on the current UA roster — as well as Montenegrin wing Maxsim Brnovic, who played for Zalgiris II in Lithuania last season.

While Tubelis has been fully expected to play against the Wildcats, it is not certain that the entire Lithuanian World Cup qualifier roster will play in exhibitions against UA on Aug. 22 or Michigan on Aug. 23 this month since they are exhibitions. But the games will warm up Lithuania for European World Cup qualifying games at Turkey on Aug. 28 and at home against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Aug. 31.

Other than Tubelis, Lithuania's national team roster this month includes Augustus Marciulionis, a two-time WCC Player of the Year at St. Mary's, and Donatas Montiejunas, a first-round NBA draft pick in 2011.