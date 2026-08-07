The games will also mark a personal milestone for Jarusevicius: They’ll be the first he has played in since his season ended due to back issues after just one appearance early last season for Nebraska.

“Everything started in August” last year, Jarusevicius said. “Had my first flare up, and then basically it was just load management, and that didn't really work out. Had another flare-up after I think the game. It was just tough. It was hard to manage.”

But Jarusevicius said he’s been cleared to play since leaving Nebraska in May. He said he went home to renew his visa, then arrived in Tucson and has been working out with the Wildcats since then.

Even though Jarusevicius speaks excellent fluent English, he doesn’t need to when hanging out with Krivas off the court — or facing him on it. Jarusevicius said he and Krivas speak Lithuanian except when in the presence of other teammates — and kept it largely private when asked if there have been any, um, other Lithuanian words exchanged when they battle each other in the post.

“Maybe,” Jarusevicius said, smiling.

Together, Krivas and Jarusevicius will have a chance to translate and be tour guides for their teammates this month. The Wildcats are scheduled to leave on Aug. 13, then base in Vilnius while practicing and touring for five days before moving to Kaunas and playing games in and around that city.

But aside from the basketball, the sights and the people, both Jarusevicius and Krivas said they mostly want to show their teammates the food.