“It finally came to me how my mom always came back empty-handed, and how my brothers came back empty-handed,” Deng said. “Being here, I can always go to Ross or wherever and get a pack of underwear, for $7 or $20 or whatever it may be, and I’d be fine for some time.

“They don’t have the luxury of that. So my underwear was the first thing they wanted.

“They play sports over there, they play soccer all the time, and they don't have underwear to wear underneath their shorts sometimes. So shorts, hoodies, pants, all the stuff, was gone. It was interesting too because I wear a large and some of my underwear wasn't even fitting some of the guys that are my age, because they're just so skinny. But they just took them.”

One day, while showering in one of the camp’s bathing areas, Deng also noticed a need for even more basics.

He saw rags hanging up to dry, and asked about them.

“I was kind of thrown back,” Deng said. “Like, I'm back to this place, and some things don't look familiar. I asked about that, and somebody wasn't afraid to tell me exactly what it was: ‘That's a sanitary pad.’

“It was a piece of clothing they just cut up and they wash it and reuse it. I was like ‘Man, doesn’t this cause sickness?' But it was no care in their mind because they need to do what they need to do.”

Deng’s experience led to the latest charity effort for the Children of the Nile initiative Mawut started: A drive to collect underwear and other basics on Saturday between 6-8 p.m. at Zeman's "Z Street," 2731 E. Broadway.