Diggs is in the process of reclassifying academically so he can become a rising senior next season — and play college basketball in 2027-28 — while Wabbington is taking over for a Sunnyslope team that lost several key players from its state title team, including Colorado-bound wing Rider Portela.

The new-look Vikings had trouble adjusting Friday, losing 77-62 to Seattle’s Rainier Beach despite second-half improvement. Diggs’ Millennium team, which is adjusting without Holmes, lost on an adjacent court at the same time, 70-68 to Bremerton (Wash.) High School, despite a near-comeback in the second half.

Millennium coach Rich Thornton said he thought Diggs was tired but, if Wabbington also was, he wasn’t about to admit it.

“I would just say the loss is on me,” Wabbington said. “I didn’t show up and perform as needed and as expected. I’ve got to come back and be better tomorrow.”

Sure enough, on Saturday morning Wabbington scored 21 points to lead Sunnyslope to a 71-67 win over Utah's Corner Canyon.

"We're starting to put things together," he said after Saturday's game.

Chances are, Wabbington will also be better in the weeks and months ahead. Already ranked the No. 23 overall player in the class of 2027 by 247 Sports, Wabbington said his body has changed since he played in the Section 7 event last year, with more quickness on his 6-11, 245-pound frame and a stronger overall game.

Playing with USA Basketball, he said, also helped: The team featured 11 other of the best high school players in the country, who were largely shifted into different roles than the usual starring ones they play in high school.