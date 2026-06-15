“Then I became a basketball player and I realized if I keep going the way I'm going, on the path I'm going on, I could reclass back up to my original grade, and show everybody what I’m about," Diggs said.

He’s already doing plenty of that. Reclassifying to 2027 actually moved Diggs up the recruiting rankings from seventh in 2027 to fourth in 2028, according to 247 Sports.

Diggs has the physique of a rising high school senior already, an athletic and skilled 6-5 frame that allows him to drive and create shots for himself or others, while 247's Eric Bossi wrote that he’s “improving rapidly as a threat from downtown.”

He’s so effective that Millennium coach Rich Thornton isn’t too concerned about whatever rankings or high school class Diggs is tied to. After a Millennium game in February, when Diggs was then the seventh-rated player in 2028, Thornton said: “There’s not six guys better than him, I can tell you that right now.”

And now?

“I still feel the same way that I did,” Thornton said at Section 7. “He’s special. He’s one of the best players in the country.”

But no matter what class he’s in, Diggs still faces the same challenge ahead at Millennium this season. Namely, having to lead one of the state’s top high school teams along with standout point guard Adrian Higuera — but without wing Cameron Holmes, who left to become an Arizona freshman next season.