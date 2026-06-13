Prefer us on Google Learn More

MESA — More than three decades after he decided to join an Arizona team that he helped lead to the 1997 national championship, A.J. Bramlett was back on the recruiting trail again this weekend.

This time as a dad.

Bramlett was on hand at the Section 7 tournament to watch his son, Drew, a rising junior point guard for ABC Prep of Albuquerque, who is drawing college recruiting interest. A.J. said Drew has scholarship offers from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Northern New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands, as well as interest from schools that include UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego.

“It's a totally different world, so you just have to support them all the way through it,” A.J. Bramlett said of today's recruiting, adding that he aims to "promote them, try to give them the wisdom and knowledge that I had, about what coaches are looking for, and how to be professional. But really just enjoy it, man, because it's going to be gone quick, and it's a fun thing to go through.”

Bramlett joined the Wildcats in 1995, then started 28 of 33 games as a sophomore in 1996-97, when UA won the NCAA title. He started 54 more games over the next two seasons before becoming the 39th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft, then playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and in Europe over the next decade.

Also with a daughter who graduated from New Mexico and now lives in Atlanta, and another son studying at New Mexico State, Bramlett is still in the game as a regional vice president of Playfly Sports, offering marketing, business development and corporate sponsorship support for high school athletic programs.