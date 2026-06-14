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MESA — Bouncing from handshake to handshake, from smile to smile, from conversation to conversation, Josh Pastner was up to his old tricks again at the Section 7 event over the weekend.

Ever since he was an Arizona walk-on guard three decades ago, the UNLV coach has had a gift for relationships, memorization and persuasiveness. A born recruiter, a hype man, whatever you want to call him.

But these days, it’s different. All the right words, all the right connections, sometimes still aren’t enough if the compensation package doesn’t work.

“Relationships are important,” Pastner said. “Now, it's financial. It's just a financial deal now. That's why you’ve got to be really good at evaluating to to try to find under-radar guys, undervalued guys, and then you've got to stay healthy. You're really trying to thread the needle.”

One of those under-the-radar guys last season was center Emmanuel Stephen, a little-used center at Arizona in 2024-25 who transferred to UNLV as a sophomore last season — then averaged 3.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Rebels before entering the transfer portal again.

“I love Emmanuel. He's a fine young man,” Pastner said. “He did some good things with us. He got better in some areas, and he just wanted to go to another school.

“He’s a good talent and he’ll get better as each year goes on.”

In all, UNLV retained only two players from 2025-26, while Pastner went out and signed eight newcomers. Formerly the head coach at Memphis and Georgia Tech, Pastner was hired at UNLV last spring and led the Rebels to an 18-17 record that included a 1-1 mark in the NIT.