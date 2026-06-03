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Arizona and Arkansas will reportedly play in Phoenix next season, then hold a two-year home-and-home series over the following two seasons.

UA confirmed last month that it would play a high-major team on Dec. 19 in Phoenix, and CBS Sports reported that the Razorbacks will be the opponent and that the two teams will play on campus sites during the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

CBS said the Phoenix game will again be part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Series, as previous UA games in Phoenix have been, and will be part of a doubleheader that will include a UNLV-SMU game. Arizona has played one game in Phoenix during each of the past three seasons: Alabama in 2023-24, UCLA in 2024-25 and San Diego State last season.

As part of the latest agreement, Arizona will travel to Arkansas during the 2027-28 season and then host the Razorbacks in 2028-29, with an option for a semi-away game near Arkansas in 2029-30, CBS reported.

Arizona and Arkansas met in the Sweet 16 at San Jose last season, with the Wildcats winning 109-88 before beating Purdue to advance to the Final Four.

Playing neutral-site games has become an increasingly lucrative way to help college programs to pay players. The Wildcats were contracted to receive a guaranteed $200,000 each for neutral-site, Hall of Fame-branded games against Florida and UCLA last season, according to contracts obtained by the Star via a public-records request, plus additional ticket sales revenue above a certain threshold.