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The Arizona women’s basketball team is set to go head-to-head against the reigning national champion and a few old familiar foes in this season’s nonconference schedule, which was released Monday.

“We were intentional in building a nonconference schedule that will challenge us and prepare us for the level of competition that we will see in the Big 12,” Arizona head coach Becky Burke said of the schedule in a press release. “Each game will play an important role in our development while giving us an opportunity to build a strong NCAA Tournament résumé.”

Here’s the Wildcats’ 2026 nonconference schedule.

Game times, broadcast and streaming information will be released at a later time.

– Oct. 22, Embry-Riddle, McKale Center at Alkeme Arena (exhibition game)

– Oct. 27, Cal State Monterey Bay, at McKale Center (exhibition game)

– Nov. 2, Stanford, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Hall of Fame Women's Showcase)

– Nov. 8, Iona, at McKale Center

– Nov. 12, UCLA, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles

– Nov. 15, Oregon State, at McKale Center (first match of a home-and-home series)

– Nov. 19, New Mexico State, at McKale Center

– Nov. 23, Jacksonville Classic in Jacksonville, Florida (teams to be announced)

– Nov. 25, Jacksonville Classic in Jacksonville, Florida (teams to be announced)

– Nov. 29, Sacramento State, at McKale Center