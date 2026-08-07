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Just ahead of the 2026 season, Arizona women’s basketball has its first 2027 commitment.

Four-star recruit Brieana Brown committed to Arizona women’s basketball on Friday, she announced on social media.

The standout from Francis Parker High School in San Diego is currently ranked No. 38 on ESPN’s NEXT 100 list.

Brown is a 6-0 wing who averaged 16.5 points, 2.2 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game last season.

In addition to high school basketball, Brown plays on a club team, too.

Earlier this summer, she helped her team, 7Days 3SSB 17U, take home the 17U Adidas 3SSB title.

Before signing with the Wildcats, Brown received several collegiate offers, including Arizona State, Princeton, Cal Berkley, Wisconsin and Ohio State. Not to mention numerous offers from California universities.