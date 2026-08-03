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The Arizona women’s basketball team will face the defending national champions, the UCLA Bruins, on the road in the first game of a home-and-home series on Nov. 12.

The home-and-home series, which was announced Monday, has the Wildcats taking on the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in 2026 and the Bruins returning to McKale Center in 2027.

Game time and broadcast information for the Nov. 12 game will be announced at a later date.

The Wildcats haven’t played against the Bruins since 2024. In that matchup, UCLA took down Arizona 66-58 in Tucson.

When Arizona takes on UCLA this fall, it will be the first time the Wildcats have faced a defending national champion since January 2022, when they faced the Stanford Cardinal, according to Arizona Athletics.

The Wildcats finished the 2025-26 season with an overall record of 12-18, while the Bruins went 37-1.