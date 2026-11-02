“Caleb's relentless and part of the deal when you have somebody like him who's so talented is you just kind of gotta ride some waves,” Lloyd said. “There's gonna be some aggressive plays, and there's gonna be some mistakes.

“But he's been a great student so far, and a big part of the development with him is teaching him what we do and why we do it. While that process is taking place, (it’s to) let him play with that that energy and effort and those natural instincts he came here with.”

While the 6-5, 215-pound Holt’s ability to get downhill is obvious, he also hit 2 of 6 3s against SDSU and 3 of 4 from long range against EWU. Combined with the shooting ability of Dixon (39.7% from 3 last season at North Carolina) and maybe Kharchenkov (31.7% from 3 last season but 40% in Lithuania), the Wildcats could have enough of a threat from distance to keep defenders from focusing too heavily on Krivas.

“We have a whole bunch of guys from one through five who can shoot the ball,” Holt said. “I feel like everyone on the court feels like we can shoot the ball, even down to Mo Krivas. I feel like the 3-point makes us even more of a weapon more than our inside presence.”

5. Figure out the four

During an interview at the NBA Combine in May, Awaka told the Star that he never really thought high school graduates from 2022 such as himself would be able to play a fifth season in 2026-27 despite the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule.

“My sights were just kind of set on ‘What’s next?’ ” Awaka said then. “I heard a lot of noise about ‘Nobody’s being grandfathered in, and it just died.’ ”