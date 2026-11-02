Even as a Midwesterner who started his college basketball career at Michigan State, UCLA center Xavier Booker has locked in on the UCLA-Arizona basketball games of the past.
Maybe he even saw those heated games at McKale Center, the 2022 version of which resulted in the arrest of a UCLA player who allegedly spit at heckling fans?
Or maybe he saw the Wildcats play under all those championship banners and shadows of legends at Pauley Pavilion, including the time the Wildcats clinched their final Pac-12 title there in 2024?
“Even before I got here, I actually used to watch the matchup between UCLA and Arizona,” he told reporters in Los Angeles last week. “So I know the rivalry.”
But this isn’t quite all that.
The Wildcats will meet the Bruins on Monday on college basketball’s season-opening night, not on some heated Saturday afternoon in February that could decide the conference title.
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They’ll be playing at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, a festive but decidedly neutral site in comparison to McKale Center or Pauley Pavilion.
They’ll honor the late Bill Walton during the game, but even if he were around, Walton would no longer be able to gush over UA and UCLA as current jewels of what he loved calling the Pac-12’s “Conference of Champions.”
They're meeting not as a result of conference dynamics but because they agreed to a three-year series to be played at neutral sites that allows them both to better generate revenue towards paying players.
Also, really, you could argue that the game doesn’t really mean much of anything at all.
It is a regular-season game that could give a boost to the winner when NCAA Tournament seedings come around — over four months from now — but even the loser likely won’t be hit much because of the expected power rankings of both teams.
“Obviously, you're trying to win because it's a huge quality win when we play each other, but no matter what happens… it doesn’t matter,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “We're both worried about competing in our leagues and trying to get a high seed in a tournament, right? So if you lose, it's not the end of the season.”
Then what does that make Arizona-UCLA now? Arizona-UCLA, in early November, on a neutral court?
Is it just another exhibition game of sorts with higher, but not do-or-die, stakes?
Is it just ... a really good test?
“What these games do is give you the truth,” Cronin said. “You know, what do you really have? What are your real deficiencies? What do you really need to work on? Things like that.”
UA coach Tommy Lloyd said the UCLA-UA game has a lot of meaning, and acknowledged the “long, storied history” between the programs. “That’s awesome,” he said.
But he also said pretty much what Cronin did: That this one is mostly a great learning experience, and one that could be nearly penalty-free with the NCAA Tournament committee someday.
“We're just looking forward to getting out there and playing great competition and getting the experience,” Lloyd said. “What’s great when you play games at this level this early is you have to hit fast forward on the development of the team, and this is a great opportunity to do that because you're going to be tested.
“And I guess one of the cool things about college basketball is it probably serves you well. If you lose, it probably doesn't hurt you much when you think about your entire resume over the course of a season.”
For Arizona, UCLA provides a specifically good early test, too.
Returning three starters from a 24-win team while adding in the possible No. 1 pick in the 2028 NBA Draft — Serbian freshman whiz Nikola Kusturica is only 17 and thus not draft-eligible until then — the Bruins could become a vintage Cronin defensive-minded team while also being able to score in all different ways.
They could be a tough out. In the Big Ten, in the NCAA Tournament ... or even in early November.
“To beat UCLA, you’ve got to be able to take care of the ball, you’ve got to be able to compete on the glass,” Lloyd said. “UCLA is really good at those things, and if you find a way to be successful in those things against them, you're probably going to be successful in those things against a lot of teams.”
Arizona, meanwhile, is expected to throw out a four-guard lineup at UCLA as it has in the preseason unless RJ Godfrey suddenly gains eligibility via a Texas lawsuit.
Except three of the guys in UA's “small” lineup — Caleb Holt (4), Motiejus Krivas (7) and Ivan Kharchenkov (11) — are listed as lottery picks in CBS Sports’ latest 2027 NBA Mock Draft.
“Look, they got three guys who are every first-round draft board,” Cronin said, explaining the Bruins' challenge to Los Angeles media last week. “That’s enough.”
So it continues, for a night at least. Monday’s game is the last of three that UCLA and Arizona agreed to play on neutral courts after they left the imploding Pac-12 in 2024. Both Lloyd and Cronin have indicated interest in continuing to play, but Lloyd said only that there have been talks about it so far.
“I don't know where exactly it stands for the future, but obviously we like playing UCLA,” Lloyd said. “We know it's a meaningful game, and we wanna honor the legacy of the rivalry for sure.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe