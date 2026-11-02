“And I guess one of the cool things about college basketball is it probably serves you well. If you lose, it probably doesn't hurt you much when you think about your entire resume over the course of a season.”

For Arizona, UCLA provides a specifically good early test, too.

Returning three starters from a 24-win team while adding in the possible No. 1 pick in the 2028 NBA Draft — Serbian freshman whiz Nikola Kusturica is only 17 and thus not draft-eligible until then — the Bruins could become a vintage Cronin defensive-minded team while also being able to score in all different ways.

They could be a tough out. In the Big Ten, in the NCAA Tournament ... or even in early November.

“To beat UCLA, you’ve got to be able to take care of the ball, you’ve got to be able to compete on the glass,” Lloyd said. “UCLA is really good at those things, and if you find a way to be successful in those things against them, you're probably going to be successful in those things against a lot of teams.”

Arizona, meanwhile, is expected to throw out a four-guard lineup at UCLA as it has in the preseason unless RJ Godfrey suddenly gains eligibility via a Texas lawsuit.

Except three of the guys in UA's “small” lineup — Caleb Holt (4), Motiejus Krivas (7) and Ivan Kharchenkov (11) — are listed as lottery picks in CBS Sports’ latest 2027 NBA Mock Draft.

“Look, they got three guys who are every first-round draft board,” Cronin said, explaining the Bruins' challenge to Los Angeles media last week. “That’s enough.”