“Derek didn't look great there for a stretch, but then he looked really good,” Lloyd said. “He’s been a really good player for us since he arrived in the summer. and I'm not going to change my opinion based off a half a basketball. He’s a really good player, and the more time we get with him, the more comfortable he gets in an Arizona uniform, the more I think we're going to see great results.”

Lloyd expressed similar sentiment about Holt and fellow freshman wing Cameron Holmes, who missed both shots he took.

It’s “welcome to college basketball,” Lloyd said of his freshmen. “I told our guys what happens today is not going to define our team’s season, and it's not going to define your individual season. You just have to understand that, and you got to keep it moving. You got to get on to the next one.

“We're going to stay committed to to each other in our locker room, and understand that we've all made a decision to be on this journey together. We're going to try to make it the best experience we can.”

The Wildcats don’t have much time to figure it all out before the schedule turns dramatically tougher again. They will host Cal Poly on Thursday and NAU on Tuesday before they travel to face Auburn on Nov. 13, host UConn five days later — and then take off for the three-games-in-three-days madness of the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week.

In his typical style after a loss, Lloyd expressed zero panic about whatever is ahead. There are 31 regular-season games to go, after all, and a lot more practices in between them.