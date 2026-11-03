Prefer us on Google Learn More

After failing to gain eligibility in time for Arizona's season opener via Georgia and Texas five-for-five cases, UA forward RJ Godfrey and his team of attorneys have not given up.

Godfrey's lead counsel, Ryan Downton of the Texas Trial Group, has been joined by a Tucson attorney in considering other options that include legal action in Pima County or another jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, Texas District Court Judge Ryan Luna formally denied a temporary restraining order to Godfrey and others who had jumped into the Texas case from other jurisdictions, according to a filing obtained by the Spokane Spokesman-Review.

Luna had excluded the new plaintiffs from his ruling Friday to give a TRO to case's initial plaintiffs, then wrote Tuesday that the claims of Godfrey and the other plaintiffs who joined the case were "dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction."

Godfrey traveled to Las Vegas with the Wildcats for their season opener Monday but wore a sweatsuit and did not play.

Attorneys for Godfrey have been closely following the Pima County Superior Court case of UA football players Ismail Mahdi and Max Harris, who received a temporary restraining order to gain fifth-year eligibility, though their long-term eligibility has remained in question.