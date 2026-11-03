Godfrey’s move from a Georgia to a Texas five-for-five case proved unsuccessful leading up to Monday's game when a district judge in Waco did not include him and other transplanted plaintiffs in his ruling for a temporary restraining order.

All of which, again, left UA coach Tommy Lloyd at a loss for words.

“I got no time to be frustrated,” Lloyd said of Godfrey's status. “Obviously, I think we're going to be a better team with him, but we knew he wasn't going to play tonight, and we had enough in the locker room even without RJ to play better than we did.”

Considering Kharchenkov’s efforts to overcome all that, Lloyd called him a “warrior,” noting how he gave the Wildcats a shot in the arm when they needed it most.

It’s just that they almost always needed some sort of support, until they finally went on a 10-0 run that pulled them within 71-70 with 3:11 left.

Even then, the Wildcats never tied or took a lead from there, and their three-year series with their former Pac-12 rival ended at 1-2. UA beat the Bruins last November in Los Angeles, but lost to UCLA at Phoenix in December 2024 and on Monday at the former Pac-12 Tournament site.

“He kept us in the game, close enough to make a run, and then he hits a couple big 3s,” Lloyd said of Kharchenkov. “Unfortunately, when you play that poorly for long stretches of the game, you really give yourself no margin for error, and that's kind of what it came down to. I mean, obviously we had a chance, but I don't think we were the deserving team tonight.