While waiting, Lloyd had had six exhibition games to figure out ways to survive if Godfrey is not allowed to play.

Godfrey is the Wildcats’ only true power forward, with potential to provide a similar presence that Koa Peat and Tobe Awaka did last season, but without him, Lloyd has moved small forward Ivan Kharchenkov over to the power forward spot and filled in the perimeter with smaller players.

Lloyd also played Kharchenkov at power forward at times late last season when Peat was out for UA’s loss to Texas Tech and wins at Houston and Baylor

“I don't love it long term maybe as much as I would short term,” Lloyd said. “But Ivan played some at the four last year… and we found a way to go to Houston and Baylor and win a couple tough games. Obviously we had Tobe as well. So that’s something.”

While 6-10 freshman wing Maksim Brnovic suffered a concussion during the Wildcats’ first game of their Lithuanian exhibition tour, Lloyd has also played him at power forward during Arizona’s three exhibition games at McKale Center.

Lloyd said Brnovic “has a lot of talent at that spot” even though he’s known for his perimeter skills. Lloyd's efforts to play two centers together, such as Motiejus Krivas and Ugnius Jarusevicius — or Jarusevicius and Evan Otten — have been less successful so far.

“We know some things are up in the air and some decisions are going to be made,” Lloyd said about Godfrey's case. “We have no idea which direction they're going to go, and like I said, hopefully we'll get a positive resolution at some point. Then we can kind of move forward and figure out what this team can be all about.”