LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Not only did he grow up on another island, but JJ Mandaquit said he never attended a Maui Invitational game because tickets were just too expensive.
So he became the show instead, and got in for free.
A native of Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii, Mandaquit made an immediate impact at the Maui Invitational this week.
He drew loud cheers during introductions from UA and local fans alike before the Wildcats' opening game against Colorado State, and then went out and hit the first three 3-pointers he took in UA's eventual 96-83 win.
"It's amazing. It's an awesome experience. This is something I dreamed about as a little kid, and so to be back home playing at the college level on national television is everything I could have dreamed of."
But the opportunity came with potential pressure and distraction. Mandaquit had friends and family around since arriving on Saturday, and he happens to be one of the few high-major players in the college game.
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Hawaii is known for producing a lot of high level football players but not as much basketball talent.
But Mandaquit said he stayed focused.
"It's a different feeling," Mandaquit said."It's my first college game back at home, and I was just trying to soak it all in, have fun. But it was keep the keep the main thing the main thing, and just try to execute the game plan. But definitely have fun doing it."
UA coach Tommy Lloyd indicated he wasn't surprised to see it, having coached Mandaquit with his U19 USA Basketball team in the 2025 FIBA World Cup.
"JJ's played on the big stage, with USA basketball, obviously competing for state championships, and playing elite high school basketball," Lloyd said Monday night. "So I wasn't concerned with him being distracted here, being nervous. He's a hooper, and you can really see and feel his confidence growing on a daily basis."
Frequent visitor
If Lloyd has to treat the Maui Invitational like the intense business trip it actually is, that’s OK.
He’ll be back. Lloyd said he taken his family to Maui in the offseasons, as has his former Gonzaga boss, Mark Few, and Boise State coach Leon Rice, another former Gonzaga assistant.
“We’ve come here for vacation numerous times over the years, being a West Coast family,” Lloyd said.
“We've come here with the Few family, the Rice family. We all come at the same time and hang out for sure.”
Bryce James reappears
After starting the Wildcats' first three games of the season, and then not playing at all in UA's wins over Auburn and UConn, famed reserve guard Bryce James played three minutes against Colorado State.
During that time, he hit a 3-pointer to give UA a 96-78 lead with 52 seconds left and drawing a huge cheer from the crowd.
Local entertainment
Basketball players aren't the only athletes on the Lahaina Civic Center floor this week.
During halftime of the the UA-Colorado State game on Monday night, a youthful outfit of Taiko drummers put on a stirring, rhythmic and athletic show for Arizona fans and others inside the building.
Other local entertainment was scheduled all week.
Godfrey 'warms up'
Still-ineligible forward RJ Godfrey is staying active this week, at least as much as he can.
Before the Wildcats' game with Colorado State on Monday, he joined them for warmups,, shagging ballls for teammates and hustling around the court. Later, he hopped excitedly all around center Motiejus Krivas after the 7-2 center hit one of his two 3-pointers.
Godfrey was denied a TRO on Monday in Pima County Superior Court and has been scheduled for a Dec. 2 hearing, meaning he will miss at least the Wildcats' first nine games of the season.
Third time charm
For Ole Miss coach Chris Beard, it was about time.
The Rebels’ fourth-year coach said he lobbied hard to get his Texas Tech team in the Maui Invitational for the 2022-23 season, but was coaching Texas by then.
And not for long. He managed to get the Longhorns lined up for participation last year, but was fired in November 2022 after being arrested for domestic violence.
Beard landed at Ole Miss in 2023-24, and found Maui hadn't given up on him yet. He managed to get the Rebels in for their first-ever Maui appearance this season – and made the trip himself.
Even if it was a long trip, with the team’s charter flight stopping in Oakland, Calif., for gas, Beard said he was happy to be here.
“It’s kind of a personal deal,” Beard said. “This is the third school I contracted to get to Maui.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe