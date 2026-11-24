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LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Not only did he grow up on another island, but JJ Mandaquit said he never attended a Maui Invitational game because tickets were just too expensive.

So he became the show instead, and got in for free.

A native of Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii, Mandaquit made an immediate impact at the Maui Invitational this week.

He drew loud cheers during introductions from UA and local fans alike before the Wildcats' opening game against Colorado State, and then went out and hit the first three 3-pointers he took in UA's eventual 96-83 win.

"It's amazing. It's an awesome experience. This is something I dreamed about as a little kid, and so to be back home playing at the college level on national television is everything I could have dreamed of."

But the opportunity came with potential pressure and distraction. Mandaquit had friends and family around since arriving on Saturday, and he happens to be one of the few high-major players in the college game.

Hawaii is known for producing a lot of high level football players but not as much basketball talent.

But Mandaquit said he stayed focused.

"It's a different feeling," Mandaquit said."It's my first college game back at home, and I was just trying to soak it all in, have fun. But it was keep the keep the main thing the main thing, and just try to execute the game plan. But definitely have fun doing it."

UA coach Tommy Lloyd indicated he wasn't surprised to see it, having coached Mandaquit with his U19 USA Basketball team in the 2025 FIBA World Cup.