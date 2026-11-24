Lloyd said UA fans "might have had a few too many mai tais early in the day" on Monday but praised their efforts Tuesday, when UA fans roared early and often, filling up roughly two-thirds of the Lahaina Civic Center crowd.

“You take our maybe older fan base – say it nicely – and we have a bunch of families here with young kids, and I know they're at the beach all day,” Lloyd said. “And you take the time difference. I thought we were a little sleepy last night, but I thought the fans were were better today.”

Then Lloyd made sure to coach the fans again: Wednesday’s final will be tipping off at 9:30 a.m. local time.

“In Arizona and Tucson, one thing I’ve learned about living there: the city wakes up early,” Lloyd said Tuesday. “We got an early game tomorrow. So I'm expecting the best from our fans tomorrow morning.”

Rebels moving up

With a 20-point win over Clemson in the first round Monday and a win over 21st-ranked BYU on Tuesday, Ole Miss is making a move for national relevance this week.

Just being on Maui, coach Chris Beard says, already helped. Beard noted that this is the first time Mississippi has ever been invited to the Maui Invitational, which had actually invited him to bring his Texas Tech and Texas teams – but he left both of those programs before they actually played in the event.

This time, though, the Rebels are here and Beard is with them.

“We're still in the early stages of building the program at Oxford,” Beard said earlier this week.”This is exactly the stage that we want to get our program to on a consistent basis.”