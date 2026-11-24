ARIZONA SCOUTING REPORT
No. 8 Arizona (6-1) vs Mississippi (6-0)
Maui Invitational championship game • Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii • Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. • ESPN2 • 1290-AM
ARIZONA
Probable starters
23 JJ Mandaquit 6-1 sophomore
7 Derek Dixon G 6-5 sophomore
3 Caleb Holt 6-5 freshman
8 Ivan Kharchenkov 6-7 sophomore
13 Motiejus Krivas C 7-2 senior
Key reserves
2 Cameron Holmes 6-6 freshman
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35 Maksim Brnovic 6-10 freshman
30 Evan Otten 6-11 senior
MISSISSIPPI
Probable starters
0 Adam “Budd” Clark 5-10 senior
3 Corey Stephenson 6-6 senior
6 Illias Kamardine 6-5 senior
23 Patton Pinkins 6-5 sophomore
13 Roman Siulepa 6-7 sophomore
Key reserves
1 Santiago Trouet 6-11 senior
10 Ben Henshall 6-6 senior
How they match up
The series: Arizona hasn’t played Ole Miss since it beat the Rebels 66-56 in the 2001 Sweet 16 at San Antonio en route to the NCAA championship game. They have only met twice all time, with Mississippi winning the first matchup, 75-70 in Memphis during the 1952-53 season.
Game agreement: Arizona is paying Kemper Sports Marketing a $35,000 fee for administration and marketing to be in the Nov. 23-25 Maui Invitational, while some of its travel costs are being reimbursed.
Mississippi overview: Ole Miss threw a life raft at Chris Beard after Texas fired him during the 2022-23 season following a domestic violence arrest, then hung with him when the Rebels went 15-20 in his third year last season. But the payoff might finally be coming: Ole Miss is 6-0 after coming back from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat BYU in the other Maui Invitational semifinal game on Tuesday, and ranks first nationally in defensive efficiency so far this season.
Opponents average just 89.6 points per 100 possessions against Ole Miss, mostly because it’s difficult for them to hang on to the ball. With an aggressive defense that sometimes has off-ball defenders leave their assignments to lunge for a steal, the Rebels also lead the nation in defensive turnover percentage (30.1) and in defensive steal percentage (19.9).
Individually, four Ole Miss players rank in the top 100 nationally in steal percentage: Adam “Budd” Clark (5.5), Corey Stephenson (4.7), Ben Henshall (4.8) and Roman Siulupa (5.0).
Offensively, three of Ole Miss’ incoming transfers are leading the Rebels in scoring: Clark (Seton Hall), Stephenson (FIU) and forward Santiago Trouet (ASU). Stephenson actually played for the Detroit Pistons’ summer league team but became eligible via five-for-five litigation in California. Trouet was part of the exodus leaving Tempe whenthe Sun Devils fired coach Bobby Hurley after last season.
He said it: “They thrive on turnovers. They are great at rakes (full commitment to go for a steal) and getting into passing lanes. Taking good shots and not turning the ball over is the best defense you can have to that."
-- UA associate head coach Jack Murphy
Key players
Mississippi – Budd Clark
Once a lightly recruited 5-10 point guard out of Philadelphia, Clark has worked his way into the top levels of college basketbal. Clark averaged 19.8 points in 2024-25 as a sophomore at Merrimack, averaged 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds last season at Seton Hall and now is averaging 15.8 points for the Rebels while shooting 58.1% from two-point range (though only 28.6% from 3).
Arizona — Derek Dixon
While he's been UA’s most prolific 3-point shooter so far (17 for 52), the North Carolina transfer has matched his 13 assists with 13 turnovers so far this season -- and the Rebels will try to cut that ratio under 1:1. But it helps the Wildcats that JJ Mandaquit (23:5 assist-turnover ratio) has been a steady influence since joining Dixon in their starting backcourt at Auburn.
SIDELINES
Beauty sleep
The Wildcats had only about 15 hours when they left the Lahaina Civic Center after their win over Coolorado State on Monday until they had to face Providence on Tuesday.
That wasn’t a problem for UA guard Caleb Holt. Because he spent more than half of them in bed.
“I go to sleep early at a pretty good time every night,” Holt said. “So I just got my eight hours, 30 minutes of sleep.”
Holt’s remark drew chuckles from within the Lahaina Civic Center media room, and UA coach Tommy Lloyd added to it when he described his 15 hours.
“I didn’t get my eight hours and 30 minutes,” he said. “But we knew it was going to be a quick turnaround, and it actually gives you a little jolt. It creates a sense of urgency for the staff, and we obviously have a great staff that I'm really proud of.”
Lloyd said he spread the scouting workload among his assistants – his son Liam was among the staffers scouting the BYU-Ole Miss game in person on Tuesday – and said assistant coach Brandon Chappell was the lead scout for Providence.
“He did a great job kind of putting together the scout, and he and I got together last night and this morning, and put the finishing touches on the report. Then the guys did a great job with the walkthrough this morning, and coming out and executing.”
The Wildcats' energy was apparent immediately Tuesday. Arizona took a quick 9-2 lead, went ahead by up to 25 points in the second half, and resurged in the second half after the Friars closed to 13 points.
Holt wound up leading the Wildcats in scoring against Providence with 21 points while Motiejus Krivas had 20 points and seven rebounds -- and Ivan Kharchenkov added 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
Arizona shot 51.9% from the field and made 10 of 19 3-pointers while holding Providence to 38.5% and outrebounding the Friars 37-28.
No day at beach
UA fans were also ready to go for Tuesday’s 12:20 p.m. local time tipoff.
As he has several times before when he felt UA fans lacked significant energy, Lloyd challenged them after it “felt a little sleepy” in the Lahaina Civic Center during the Wildcats’ opening round win over Colorado State.
Lloyd said UA fans "might have had a few too many mai tais early in the day" on Monday but praised their efforts Tuesday, when UA fans roared early and often, filling up roughly two-thirds of the Lahaina Civic Center crowd.
“You take our maybe older fan base – say it nicely – and we have a bunch of families here with young kids, and I know they're at the beach all day,” Lloyd said. “And you take the time difference. I thought we were a little sleepy last night, but I thought the fans were were better today.”
Then Lloyd made sure to coach the fans again: Wednesday’s final will be tipping off at 9:30 a.m. local time.
“In Arizona and Tucson, one thing I’ve learned about living there: the city wakes up early,” Lloyd said Tuesday. “We got an early game tomorrow. So I'm expecting the best from our fans tomorrow morning.”
Rebels moving up
With a 20-point win over Clemson in the first round Monday and a win over 21st-ranked BYU on Tuesday, Ole Miss is making a move for national relevance this week.
Just being on Maui, coach Chris Beard says, already helped. Beard noted that this is the first time Mississippi has ever been invited to the Maui Invitational, which had actually invited him to bring his Texas Tech and Texas teams – but he left both of those programs before they actually played in the event.
This time, though, the Rebels are here and Beard is with them.
“We're still in the early stages of building the program at Oxford,” Beard said earlier this week.”This is exactly the stage that we want to get our program to on a consistent basis.”
On Tuesday, after Ole Miss came back from a 14-point deficit to beat BYU, Beard said the Rebels are beginning to define roles and respond to leadership from players.
“That's really what we strive for,” Beard said. “This is college basketball. It's a team sport.
“We've got a lot of guys that are unselfish. We've got a lot of guys that play for Ole Miss. We really don't care much about the stat sheet.”
Numbers game
7 – Assists Arizona forward Ivan Kharchenkov has averaged over the Wildcats’ past three games, including wins over UConn, Colorado State and Providence.
74 – Percent of Arizona’s field goals that were set up by assists on Tuesday against Providence.
47.8 – Percent of 3-pointers Arizona made during its first two Maui Invitational games.
-- Bruce Pascoe
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe