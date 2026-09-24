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While Caleb Holt will be the highest rated recruit to debut for Arizona on Saturday, the Wildcats’ most famous player will be starting his first full active season as a collegian during the Red-Blue Showcase.

Bryce James had three points on 1 for 3 shooting in last season’s Red-Blue Showcase, then another three total points in exhibitions against Saint Mary’s and Embry-Riddle but sat out the regular season as a redshirt.

While James was not made available for comment throughout last season, nor during the Wildcats’ preseason media day earlier this month, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he has been improving.

James is not expected to make the Wildcats’ regular rotation this season, but averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists during their three-game exhibition tour in Lithuania last month.

“I'm really happy with the progress Bryce has been making,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I thought he had a good showing overseas, kind of his first time getting an opportunity to play at this level. I think it's been a good springboard for him to continue to build confidence.

“I think the first steps for Bryce would be just being a solid contributing role player and seeing if he can build from there. I'll just say this: If you're a solid contributing role player at Arizona you're a heck of a basketball player.”

Arizona benefits from James’ presence regardless of what happens on the floor. His father, NBA star LeBron James, attended an Aug. 1 practice at Arizona while the Wildcats prepared for their Lithuania trip, a move that generated significant social media buzz.