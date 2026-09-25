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One season removed from a trip to the WNBA Finals, the Phoenix Mercury didn’t meet their lofty expectations and instead ended their 2026 campaign quietly at Mortgage Matchup Center, falling to the Las Vegas Aces, 100-82, on Thursday night.

The Mercury have missed the playoffs only twice in the past 14 seasons.

The reigning champion Aces clinched the No. 3 seed with the win.

“We were competitive at times during the season, we just battled adversity like other teams do. We didn’t always handle it the best,” coach Nate Tibbetts said.

“This year hasn’t been up to our standard and we want to be in the playoffs, that’s what this organization is about. We want to be playing for championships, so our job now is to get better.”

The Mercury looked clunky at the start and didn’t possess the same tenacity as on Sept. 21, when Kahleah Copper drained the game-winner against the Dallas Wings with 2.4 seconds left.

Phoenix committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter. The Mercury had just five in the entire game against Dallas.

Las Vegas took advantage of the Mercury’s mistakes, turning seven turnovers into a 14-0 start. It took five minutes before the Mercury could score, and Las Vegas never let up.

A’ja Wilson scored 17 of her 34 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first quarter.

Copper led the Mercury with 18 points, capping her year with a career-high average of 21.5 points per game.