LAHAINA, Hawaii — That Arizona center Motiejus Krivas became the Maui Invitational MVP and that teammates Ivan Kharchenkov and Caleb Holt were on the all-tournament team really came as little surprise.
Those three have led the Wildcats consistently in the early season and there’s a good chance they’ll have to the rest of the way.
In addition, the lack of UA's bench production — just 9.0 points a game collectively on Maui — was nothing new, either. That’s one reason why the RJ Godfrey saga has been such a concern within the program, since a permanent life without the proven power forward could significantly lower the Wildcats’ ceiling.
But while picking up their second straight and fourth overall Maui title during Thanksgiving week, the Wildcats also revealed a few other secondary traits worth noting.
Here are three of them:
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1. They own Maui now. And so does their coach.
If the Wildcats never return to the Maui Invitational, considering the current need for NIL dollars from more lucrative neutral-site games and tournaments elsewhere, they left on a good note.
Duke still holds the all-time Maui Invitational title record with five championships, but the Blue Devils haven’t won it since 2011. They returned without a championship in 2018 but haven’t been back since, opting instead for neutral-site paychecks elsewhere in recent seasons.
But Arizona has won three Maui titles since Duke’s last one, with Stanley Johnson becoming the MVP en route to the 2014 title under Sean Miller, then Oumar Ballo (2022) and Motiejus Krivas (2026) following suit under Lloyd.
The Wildcats have four overall Maui titles, tying North Carolina in second place, having also collected the 2000 title en route to that season’s NCAA title game.
Meanwhile, Lloyd has four personal titles, if you count the 2009 and 2018 championships Gonzaga won when Lloyd was an assistant for the Bulldogs under Mark Few.
Lloyd gently pointed that out when the Maui Invitational media room host introduced him by saying it was his second Maui title.
“I don’t want to discredit my past,” Lloyd said.
2. Their feeders are starting to cook.
Arizona left Maui ranking fourth in overall offensive efficiency, and that’s of course in large part because getting the ball inside to Krivas usually leads to something good happening for the Wildcats. But overall, the Wildcats are moving the ball around more effectively in a manner Lloyd prefers.
In the Maui Invitational, the Wildcats set up 60% of their baskets with assists, and now have done so 57.1% of the time overall this season, after recording 20 assists on 27 made field goals against Providence.
Their assist-turnover ratio was also a somewhat respectable 1.5-1 considering they had to face the nation's top turnover-forcing team, Ole Miss, in the championship game (and had 16 turnovers to 15 assists in that game). Point guard JJ Mandaquit was 2:1 overall for the week.
Thanks in part to all that set-up work, the Wildcats wound up shooting 54.9% from the field overall and 47.6% from the 3-point range.
Basically, they were a threat all over the floor. Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said the 31 points Krivas dropped in the championship game might have been workable if the Wildcats hadn’t also made 8 of 17 3s.
“I think in the first half, we were having some success defending the feeders,” Beard said of UA’s passers. “Tommy made some adjustments, got that ball in the middle of the floor. That put a lot of pressure on us.”
But Lloyd says he’s still looking for more from his offense. His first two UA teams, in 2021-22 and 2022-23, both dished assists on made baskets about 65% of the time on teams that also featured standout big men in Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo.
“I thought for stretches it was pretty good,” Lloyd said of his offense against Providence. “I've got a pretty high standard for us at both ends of the floor.”
3. They’re more resilient.
Learning again Monday before their first Maui game that Godfrey would remain ineligible after a Pima County Superior Court denied his request for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, the Wildcats still figured a way to win three games in about 41 hours.
The hard-driving Kharchenkov took a relative breather in the second game against Providence, playing only 28 minutes because the Wildcats held comfortable leads for much of the game, but still had to play largely out of position at power forward.
Freshman wing Cameron Holmes, while scoring only four points on Maui, is emerging with some sixth-man energy. He averaged 15 minutes a game, collecting his four points plus five rebounds and three assists against Providence on a day when the Wildcats faced a 15-hour turnaround from their Colorado State game the night before.
When Holt was asked if there was one thing not in the box score he was proud of after the Providence game, he pointed to Holmes’ effort.
“Cam does a lot of things that don’t enter the box score,” Holt said. “But he brings the energy, he brings the juice. He makes it chaotic for other teams.”
After the Providence game, Lloyd said the Wildcats’ resilience and basketball IQ were growing, and well, have to.
Playing Providence after facing Colorado State the night before is a preview, after all, of the day-to-day turnarounds UA will face again in the Big 12 Tournament. And to some extent, the two-day turnarounds on some Big 12 weekends and in the NCAA Tournament, where there's more time but also more pressure.
Worth noting: The Wildcats have reached the championship game each of the two times they have played in the Big 12 Tournament, winning three games in three days last March in Kansas City. They also won the 2022 and 2023 Pac-12 Tournaments with three wins in three days — and reached the second weekend in four of the last five NCAA Tournaments.
Quick, effective turnarounds have become something of a UA brand standard.
“To be able to go out and execute a game plan just off of a couple of film sessions and a walk-through shows me a lot,” Lloyd said after the Providence game. “In order to play your best basketball, I firmly believe you've got to be able to play good away from home, and you've got to be able to play good on quick turnarounds.
“At the end of the day, we're all judged in this NCAA Tournament. Those turnarounds aren't quite as quick, but you're not playing at home and the games come fast. That's something we take a lot of pride in, being able to prepare and flip the script from one game to the next.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe