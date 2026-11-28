Meanwhile, Lloyd has four personal titles, if you count the 2009 and 2018 championships Gonzaga won when Lloyd was an assistant for the Bulldogs under Mark Few.

Lloyd gently pointed that out when the Maui Invitational media room host introduced him by saying it was his second Maui title.

“I don’t want to discredit my past,” Lloyd said.

2. Their feeders are starting to cook.

Arizona left Maui ranking fourth in overall offensive efficiency, and that’s of course in large part because getting the ball inside to Krivas usually leads to something good happening for the Wildcats. But overall, the Wildcats are moving the ball around more effectively in a manner Lloyd prefers.

In the Maui Invitational, the Wildcats set up 60% of their baskets with assists, and now have done so 57.1% of the time overall this season, after recording 20 assists on 27 made field goals against Providence.

Their assist-turnover ratio was also a somewhat respectable 1.5-1 considering they had to face the nation's top turnover-forcing team, Ole Miss, in the championship game (and had 16 turnovers to 15 assists in that game). Point guard JJ Mandaquit was 2:1 overall for the week.

Thanks in part to all that set-up work, the Wildcats wound up shooting 54.9% from the field overall and 47.6% from the 3-point range.

Basically, they were a threat all over the floor. Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said the 31 points Krivas dropped in the championship game might have been workable if the Wildcats hadn’t also made 8 of 17 3s.