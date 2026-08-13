Lithuania ranks among the world’s safest countries in several metrics, including No. 24 in the Global Peace Index and No. 23 in US News and World Report’s Public Safety rankings. The Institute for Economics and Peace, an international think tank that produces the Global Peace Index, also has Spain at 27, the United Arab Emirates at 33 and the USA at 134, with Israel at 159.

Meanwhile, US News and World Report's Public Safety rankings also have Spain at 25, the UAE at 39… then the USA at 64 and Israel at 72.

“I think we're going to a really safe country,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said before the Wildcats left for Lithuania on Thursday. “But there's a lot going on in the world, and I don't think we should make light of the situation. I mean, we’re playing the Ukraine. These guys are out representing their nation while a war is literally going on inside their country, and it's a neighboring country to Lithuania.

“So we understand what part of the world we're going to. But obviously, if we felt like this wasn't a safe situation, we would never put our team at risk.”

The Wildcats are scheduled to be within Lithuania for their entire 10-day trip, staying in the capital city of Vilnius through Sunday night, making a day trip to the coastal resort town of Palanga on Monday and then venturing on to Kaunas, the epicenter of the basketball-mad country.

In arenas outside of Kaunas, they will play their three exhibiton games, against the Lithuanian “B” team on Aug. 19, against Ukraine on Aug. 20 and against the Lithuanian national team on Aug. 22.