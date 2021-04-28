NCAA says IARP cases involving Arizona, five other schools to be finished within a year

"Decisions in all six cases are expected within the next 12 months," the NCAA said. "The chief panel members will continue discussions with membership regarding the commitment to timeliness, fairness and consistency in the processing of cases."

While the NCAA announced on Dec. 17 that Arizona's case had been accepted into the IARP, UA president Robert Robbins said on March 8 that he still had not yet heard from the IARP, indicating its case may not have been started at that point.

"So we have to wait -- I'm not sure what time is going to be ... so that we can get past this as a university, coach (Sean) Miller, his family, the basketball program and look forward," Robbins said then, a month before UA fired Miller.