 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcat Andre Iguodala makes sixth straight NBA Finals
NBA

Ex-Wildcat Andre Iguodala makes sixth straight NBA Finals

Iggy put his stamp on Game 6

Pacers Heat Basketball

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and guard Andre Iguodala (28) celebrate their win over the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

 Ashley Landis

The NBA might need to rename the NBA Finals the 'Iggy Bowl'.

All jokes aside, veteran forward and former Arizona Wildcats basketball standout Andre Iguodala punched his ticket to his sixth straight NBA Finals as the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday night. 

Iggy played a pivotal role in the Heat's 125-113 win as the 17-year vet scored 15 points off the bench shooting five of five from the field with four 3-pointers made. He also added three rebounds and two steals. The 15 points are the most he's scored with the Heat this season.

This will be Iguodala's first trip to the finals with the Heat; his previous five came with the Golden State Warriors (2015-2019). In 2015, he won NBA Finals MVP then went on to win two more titles during his time in Golden State ('18, '19). 

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Heat starts Wednesday. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adia Barnes talks upcoming college basketball season, expectations for the Arizona Wildcats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News