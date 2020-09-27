Ex-Wildcat Andre Iguodala makes sixth straight NBA Finals

The NBA might need to rename the NBA Finals the 'Iggy Bowl'.

All jokes aside, veteran forward and former Arizona Wildcats basketball standout Andre Iguodala punched his ticket to his sixth straight NBA Finals as the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday night.

Iggy played a pivotal role in the Heat's 125-113 win as the 17-year vet scored 15 points off the bench shooting five of five from the field with four 3-pointers made. He also added three rebounds and two steals. The 15 points are the most he's scored with the Heat this season.

Andre Iguodala came to PLAY for a trip to the Finals 😤 pic.twitter.com/7eWYHwk2Yn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2020

This will be Iguodala's first trip to the finals with the Heat; his previous five came with the Golden State Warriors (2015-2019). In 2015, he won NBA Finals MVP then went on to win two more titles during his time in Golden State ('18, '19).

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Heat starts Wednesday.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

