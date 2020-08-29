Arizona football figures: Former QB Ortege Jenkins on sudden endings and new beginnings

A: “All the time. It’s probably one of the signature plays and moments in my collegiate career, in my life in general. It’s brought up every time (there’s a) similar flip or something along the lines of creating a magical play at the end of a game.”

Do you ever get tired of it?

A: “You never get tired of it. It was a great play. But what I always try to tell people … there were so many plays that happened in the last drive that make it more special than just the final play. I caught a pass on that last drive. We started on like our 5-yard line. We had to drive all the way out in a hostile environment.

“There were so many guys that did their job that, again, wouldn’t get recognition because of the final play. Those linemen, they blocked their ass off. The receivers made great catches. … It’s not just about the Leap.”

You played for both Dick Tomey and Lute Olson. How did those men influence the man that you eventually became?

A: “Coach Tomey was a player’s coach, and Coach Olson was more of a disciplinarian for me. It was good. It was a great contrast between the two.