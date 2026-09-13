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As expected, the Arizona Wildcats are massive favorites to win their upcoming nonconference matchup against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Arizona opened up as a 31.5-point favorite to beat NIU, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points was set at 50.5 points, according to Action Network.

Saturday will mark the first-ever meeting between Arizona and NIU.

The Wildcats are coming off a 28-17 loss to 15th-ranked BYU in Provo to start Big 12 play.

Northern Illinois is led by interim head coach Rob Harley, who took over for Thomas Hammock in February after the NIU head coach became the running backs coach and senior offensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks.

Northern Illinois was shut out by Iowa, 40-0, and lost to Illinois State, 28-24, at home to start the season.