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“Lev it on the Field” is back for Game 8 against Texas Tech. It’s the Star’s unique look at Arizona’s upcoming football matchup and other happenings around the Big 12 through the eyes of UA beat reporter-turned-columnist Michael Lev. Away we go ...

Saturday’s game at Texas Tech isn’t the only must-win, make-or-break game for Arizona.

They all are.

To get into the 12-team College Football Playoff, the Wildcats not only have to beat the Red Raiders in Lubbock, they have to run the table.

Arizona and its Big 12 brethren will not get the benefit of the doubt from the CFP Committee.

A Big 12 team can get into the CFP with two losses — but only if it wins the conference title game, which brings an automatic berth. If the Wildcats lose Saturday, their chances of making the championship game would dwindle; they’d lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with both Texas Tech and BYU.

Making it as an at-large in that scenario? Good luck. Three-loss SEC teams will get in over two-loss Big 12 teams. You can write that down with a Sharpie. I guarantee that’s how it will play out.

Is that fair? Probably not. But the CFP Committee will look at metrics, and those metrics favor the SEC.

(Whether the metrics themselves are biased is another topic for another time.)

One example: strength of schedule. Per ESPN’s SOS metric, SEC teams have played nine of the 10 hardest schedules so far. The “easiest” schedule played by an SEC team? Georgia, at No. 33.