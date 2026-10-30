This is it. This is Arizona’s opportunity.
The college football world will be watching when No. 22 Arizona visits No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday in a Big 12 showdown with massive implications.
Are the Wildcats legit? Are the Red Raiders a fraud? Do the AP voters have it all wrong?
Those questions and more will be answered when the ball kicks off in Lubbock at 9 a.m. Arizona time.
While UA-TTU is unquestionably the game of the week in the conference, it isn’t the only contest filled with intrigue and possibly significant ramifications.
Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
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For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Wildcats vs. Red Raiders — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
FRIDAY, Oct. 30
Matchup: Baylor (+1.5) at UCF
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: UCF to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: UCF to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: UCF to win and cover
SATURDAY, Oct. 31
Matchup: No. 22 Arizona (+3.5) at No. 13 Texas Tech
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Arizona to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win outright
Matchup: Kansas State (+1.5) at Colorado
Time/TV: 11 a.m., TNT/HBO Max
Hamm's prediction: Kansas State to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Kansas State to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Kansas State to win outright
Matchup: Arizona State (+16.5) at No. 8 BYU
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: BYU to win, ASU to cover
Lev’s prediction: BYU to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: BYU to win and cover
Matchup: Kansas (+6.5) at TCU
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: TCU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: TCU to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: TCU to win and cover
Matchup: No. 6 Utah (-6.5) at Cincinnati
Time/TV: 12:45 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Utah to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Utah to win, Cincinnati to cover
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win and cover
Matchup: No. 24 Oklahoma State (-8.5) at Iowa State
Time/TV: 4 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Iowa State to win outright
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 4-4 straight up, 4-4 against the spread
Lev: 2-6 SU, 4-4 ATS
Spears: 4-4 SU, 2-6 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 39-20 SU, 30-29 ATS
Lev: 38-21 SU, 29-30 ATS
Spears: 41-18 SU, 22-37 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social