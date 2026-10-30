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This is it. This is Arizona’s opportunity.

The college football world will be watching when No. 22 Arizona visits No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday in a Big 12 showdown with massive implications.

Are the Wildcats legit? Are the Red Raiders a fraud? Do the AP voters have it all wrong?

Those questions and more will be answered when the ball kicks off in Lubbock at 9 a.m. Arizona time.

While UA-TTU is unquestionably the game of the week in the conference, it isn’t the only contest filled with intrigue and possibly significant ramifications.

Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Wildcats vs. Red Raiders — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

FRIDAY, Oct. 30

Matchup: Baylor (+1.5) at UCF

Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Hamm's prediction: UCF to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: UCF to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: UCF to win and cover