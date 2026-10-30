“I think the national narrative around Noah is slow and late to the game. Just his consistent level of play has been outstanding. It speaks to who he is, it speaks to how he prepares, it speaks to the trust we have in him and his relationship with Coach Doege and what we’re doing schematically. He’s incredibly special.

“For him not being talked about as one of the absolute best quarterbacks, one of the best players in the country, I don’t understand that. He played really well a year ago, so there’s definitely momentum coming into this season for him. Then he makes the unselfish choice and chooses to stay and chooses the U of A and chooses his teammates and coaches and the city of Tucson.

“I keep saying he’s the best story in college football. Then he goes out and throws for 300 (yards) and completes 79% of his passes (against Iowa State). He’s special. It should be broadcasted on every station in the world about how awesome he is.”

Doege said Fifita “is the best quarterback in the country and I’m going to stand on that 10 toes down until the end of the season.”

“I expect him to play well (against Texas Tech),” Doege said. “I don’t want him to apply more pressure than he already does on himself. I want him to be Noah Fifita. It’s my job to make sure he’s ready to play and has the answers to play at a high level. I want everything that kid could get, because he’s earned it all. I want his name to be nationally recognized as much as possible. But the greatest thing about Noah Fifita is that he’s not worried about that. Noah Fifita is worried about beating Texas Tech and whatever it takes to beat them.”