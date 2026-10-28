It’s time for Carson Beck to start at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.
Don’t think of it as waving the white flag, although some of the players might feel that way initially. It’s more about ripping the bandage off and letting things breathe a little.
It’s the right thing to do for the health of the franchise.
Although coach Mike LaFleur has said veteran Jacoby Brissett will remain the starter, he offered a glimmer of hope earlier in the week when he didn’t completely rule out a possible change of roles for the rookie Beck.
The third-round draft pick has been inactive through the first seven weeks but has been in uniform as the team’s emergency No. 3 QB. So long as Beck is no longer dealing with the back spasms that kept him out of practice just before Arizona’s latest game against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, there should be no reason he isn’t elevated to backup status ahead of Gardner Minshew II.
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That’s all the opening Beck and the Cardinals need to restore some hope among the fan base and bring some legitimate intrigue to what remains of the rest of this season.
Brissett, who is 3-16 since becoming the starter, might still be running with the first-team offense when the team plays at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. But if the game starts to get out of hand or the Cardinals continue to sputter in the red zone, LaFleur shouldn’t hesitate to turn to Beck, if fully healthy.
The Cardinals need to see what he can do with the rest of the starters, and naming him as the backup, at the very least, is a smart step. Getting a chance at some game action against a susceptible Dallas defense, in fact, can be the only solution.
That move is coming at some point, and everyone, including Brissett, knows it.
The real-time evaluation of Beck is necessary for the Cardinals to determine whether he can be a long-term answer at quarterback. If not, Arizona could target a QB in next year’s NFL draft. Neither avenue figures to be seamless.
Beck’s professional debut was splendid during the Hall of Fame game against the Carolina Panthers to start the preseason, but that was nearly three months ago, and he’s sure to experience his share of struggles once he starts getting his feet wet again. He might play well, and he might fail miserably.
He might do both.
There is no guarantee, however, that the Cardinals will find a perfect replacement at QB1 among next year’s incoming draft class, which is looking more muddled with nearly every passing week. The supposed can’t-miss prospects haven’t all been performing up to expectations.
Brissett, meanwhile, has been average. The career backup gives the Cardinals a fighting chance nearly every week, and he can take a hit, but that’s about it. He has not been a game changer or difference maker. He’s turning 34 in December, doesn’t have good mobility, and he continues to struggle to find pass catchers downfield.
Beck represents a fresh start and a much-welcome change, even if some of his more established teammates view his turn at the helm as a sign that the Cardinals are giving up on the season. At 2-5 and with games looming in Weeks 9-11 against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, 2026 already is starting to feel like a wasted year.
Why not let Beck show us what he can do? He has been a winner, going 37-6 during his 43 college starts between Georgia and Miami. He earned Offensive MVP honors in the Fiesta Bowl after leading the Hurricanes to a 31-27 victory over Ole Miss and a spot in the national title game.
Yeah, he could be another Josh Rosen, but what if he’s able to show some flashes of Josh Allen? What’s left of the Cardinals’ dwindling number of fans have been screaming for Beck. Whether the team starts his NFL clock now or waits for a softer landing spot against the Washington Commanders in Week 12 when the schedule gets a little easier, the move to Beck needs to happen.
And truthfully, it can’t happen soon enough.