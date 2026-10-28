That move is coming at some point, and everyone, including Brissett, knows it.

The real-time evaluation of Beck is necessary for the Cardinals to determine whether he can be a long-term answer at quarterback. If not, Arizona could target a QB in next year’s NFL draft. Neither avenue figures to be seamless.

Beck’s professional debut was splendid during the Hall of Fame game against the Carolina Panthers to start the preseason, but that was nearly three months ago, and he’s sure to experience his share of struggles once he starts getting his feet wet again. He might play well, and he might fail miserably.

He might do both.

There is no guarantee, however, that the Cardinals will find a perfect replacement at QB1 among next year’s incoming draft class, which is looking more muddled with nearly every passing week. The supposed can’t-miss prospects haven’t all been performing up to expectations.

Brissett, meanwhile, has been average. The career backup gives the Cardinals a fighting chance nearly every week, and he can take a hit, but that’s about it. He has not been a game changer or difference maker. He’s turning 34 in December, doesn’t have good mobility, and he continues to struggle to find pass catchers downfield.

Beck represents a fresh start and a much-welcome change, even if some of his more established teammates view his turn at the helm as a sign that the Cardinals are giving up on the season. At 2-5 and with games looming in Weeks 9-11 against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, 2026 already is starting to feel like a wasted year.