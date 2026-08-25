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The last cluster of Arizona football training camp is underway.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, the Wildcats are implementing game-planning periods. Therefore, our notes and observations are light, because we can't share the game-prep goods.

The most notable part of Arizona's latest training camp practice: running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris continued to take reps during team periods on Tuesday.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit granted a stay request in the Wisne v. NCAA class-action lawsuit in Colorado, pausing the preliminary injunction that allows high school athletes from the 2022 recruiting class — like Mahdi and Harris — the ability to participate this season.

The stay, for the moment, pauses Harris and Mahdi’s eligibility to play in games this upcoming season.

The decision to stay the preliminary injunction will only lead to further lawsuits and restraining order requests for the student-athletes who successfully filed restraining orders against the NCAA following the federal ruling in Colorado.

With the college football season kicking off this week, and the Wildcats kicking off in just over a week, it’s uncertain when Mahdi and Harris will be eligible to play this season.