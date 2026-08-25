Mizell established himself as arguably the fastest player on the team, but the freshman was still developing — both physically and mentally. Mizell learned “prehab is the best rehab,” especially for a 6-1, 168-pound receiver like himself. Footwork and crisp route-running outclass brawn.

“Obviously I’m not a 200-pound receiver or anything like that, but technique beats strength every time,” Mizell said.

It’s one thing to have the speed. It’s another thing to know what to do with that speed.

“You gotta have some patience with young kids,” Doege said. “His skillset was that he was really fast, but that was really it. He didn’t know how to play receiver. He didn’t have a great feel for it, but he knew how to run.”

Mizell played in three games last year and briefly became a part of the rotation halfway through the season when Kris Hutson, Hunter “and some other guys were banged up,” Doege said.

“We were depending on a freshman who wasn’t really ready to truly play and there were some busted routes and all of a sudden it looks like ‘What the hell are they running?’” Doege said.

Mizell is “night-and-day (different) than where he was last year,” Doege said.

“Completely different player and, honestly, a completely different person, in a sense,” Doege added.

Doege said, “The greatest thing about Mizell is that not only has he developed as a receiver that we can depend on — now, he’s got some work to do still and he’s not a finished product — but I trust him.”