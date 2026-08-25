Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona football is in the final stages of fall training camp, and for the last several practices, we’ve been tracking the songs played during practice.

The only time music isn’t played is when the team is on a TV timeout. About two or three times every practice, the UA players and coaches pause practice for a hydration break — water, electrolytes, fruit, other snacks and grape and strawberry Uncrustables.

Throughout most of practice, Arizona is mixing in a variety of songs from different genres over the speaker system at Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields. In alphabetical order, here’s a list of songs the Wildcats are jamming out to this summer.

– “2 Hard 4 the Radio” by Drake

– “2 Phones” by Kevin Gates

– “6 Foot 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne

– "A Milli" by Lil Wayne

– “Adios” by Trill Family, Boosie Badazz and Webbie

– “All Of The Lights” by Kanye West, Rihanna and Kid Cudi

– “Baby Joker” by Young Dolph

– “Back In Blood” by Pooh Shiesty

– “Back On My BS” by BigXthaPlug

– “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat

– “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

– “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

– “Don’t Like” by Chief Keef