Arizona football is in the final stages of fall training camp, and for the last several practices, we’ve been tracking the songs played during practice.
The only time music isn’t played is when the team is on a TV timeout. About two or three times every practice, the UA players and coaches pause practice for a hydration break — water, electrolytes, fruit, other snacks and grape and strawberry Uncrustables.
Throughout most of practice, Arizona is mixing in a variety of songs from different genres over the speaker system at Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields. In alphabetical order, here’s a list of songs the Wildcats are jamming out to this summer.
– “2 Hard 4 the Radio” by Drake
– “2 Phones” by Kevin Gates
– “6 Foot 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne
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– "A Milli" by Lil Wayne
– “Adios” by Trill Family, Boosie Badazz and Webbie
– “All Of The Lights” by Kanye West, Rihanna and Kid Cudi
– “Baby Joker” by Young Dolph
– “Back In Blood” by Pooh Shiesty
– “Back On My BS” by BigXthaPlug
– “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat
– “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
– “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer
– “Don’t Like” by Chief Keef
– “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill
– “Fresh Prince of Utah” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again
– “Get Low” by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz
– “Going Bad” by Meek Mill and Drake
– “Gotta Have It” by Kanye West and Jay-Z
– “Grove St. Party” by Waka Flocka
– “Hard In Da Paint” by Waka Flocka
– “High Maintenance” by Saweetie
– “Janice STFU” by Drake
– “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe
– “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob
– “La Chona” by Los Tucanes de Tijuana
– “Let’s Groove Tonight” by Earth, Wind and Fire
– “Levels” by Meek Mill
– “Life Is Good” by Future and Drake
– “Lip Gloss” by Lil Mama
– “LLC” by Money Man and Moneybagg Yo
– “Make No Sense” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again
– “Need It” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again
– “No Role Modelz” by J. Cole
– “Outside Today” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again
– “Pump It Up” by Endor
– “Rock You Like A Hurricane” by Scorpions
– “Run It” by Chris Brown
– “Sauce It Up” by Lil Uzi Vert
– “Sandstorm” by Darude (played daily going back to the Jedd Fisch era)
– “Seek and Destroy” by Metallica (played during special teams periods)
– “Show Out” by Juicy J, Jeezy and Big Sean
– “SportsCenter” by BossMan Dlow
– “Stay Schemin’” by Rick Ross, Drake and French Montana
– “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees
– “Stick Talk” by Future
– “Sum 2 Prove” by Lil Baby
– “The Kids Aren’t Alright” by Offspring
– “The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani and Akon
– “Tip Toes” by Saweetie
– “Turbo” by DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again
– “Turn My Swag On” by Soulja Boy
– “Type S***” by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti
– “Watch My Shoes” by Boosie Badazz
– “Whoa” by Lil Baby
– “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin
– “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” by DMX
– “You Dropped A Bomb On Me” by The Gap Band
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports