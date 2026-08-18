Including the Holiday Bowl loss to SMU, Lado didn't allow a sack in 183 pass-blocking snaps, though he surrendered nine quarterback pressures and two quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The thing that’s crazy about Lado is we all forget how young he is, because it feels like he’s been here forever,” said Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby. “It feels like this dude is on his third contract or something. He’s been here a minute. But he has gotten so much better and the amount of reps he’s taking in practice in year’s past and the playing time he got in-season last year has made his growth exponential.”

Lado is still getting adjusted to the roughly 60 pounds added to his frame. The most challenging part is “the balance aspect,” Lado said.

“Just getting adjusted to my body weight, learning how to move at 320 pounds,” Lado said. “Just building my strength, building my ability to control defenders and balance.”

Oglesby said Lado is working through pad level at left tackle.

“Once that comes around, his game is close to limitless,” Oglesby said.

Between the body transformation, the experience, the trust Arizona’s coaches have in Lado at left tackle, “it’s time for him to take the next step, because he has all the ability to be a true lockdown Big 12 tackle,” Oglesby said.