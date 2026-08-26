Olson isn’t the first Wildcat in his family. His sister, Natalie, graduated from the UA in spring of 2025 and was a cheerleader for the Wildcats.

“I wanted to play football in college, but I also wanted to go to school where my sister was,” Olson said. “It just worked out.”

Olson came to Arizona in 2024 and learned from some of the program’s top defensive backs in recent years. Olson had Stukes, Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith to learn from — three players who played a combined 6,700 snaps at the UA and received All-Big 12 honors last season. Arizona also had 2023 Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP Gunner Maldonado during Olson’s first season, but the free safety suffered a season-ending leg injury and then transferred to Kansas State for his final season last year.

“Being in the same room as them, seeing how they do things, how they approach practice, how they approach watching film, games, just picking their brains on what they see when they’re out there and why they do what they do,” Olson said. “Obviously, our coaching staff has helped me understand the game more each and every day and learning from my mistakes.”

Olson and Stukes bonded over literature over the last two years.

"We both read books, so we relate in some of the books we read,” Olson said.

The one book they both read last season was “Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great” by Joshua Metcalf. The book “talks about surrendering the outcome and controlling the controllables. Whatever happens, it happens and you just gotta move on from it,” Olson said.