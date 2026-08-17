Before Henning took an official visit to the UA, he explored other options, including “the school up north” in Arizona State. Henning texted the Arizona coaches when his visit at ASU concluded.

“‘Shoot, I’ll be there to get you tonight if you need (me),’” Oglesby texted Henning. “I drove up myself and brought him back down. We hung out in the car on the drive back. Super grateful that he chose us and he’s been awesome for our room and our team.”

Added Henning: “I thought I was going to fly down and then when they picked me up, I thought it was super cool, to show how much it meant to them.”

Oglesby and Henning, in the nearly two hours spent in Oglesby’s truck — a smart recruiting tactic for Henning, who “is more of a truck guy, so I thought that was cool” — “was just me getting to know him, him getting to know me,” Oglesby said.

“I made sure to not speed so much, because I didn’t want to give him a bad first impression,” Oglesby joked. “But I was excited to get him back to campus. It was an easy conversation, which led me to believe that it was going to be a great fit. It wasn’t a forced interaction and it felt really natural, which is cool, because it’s one of those things where you want to hit it off with your players. It was a great ride back.”

And there were pancakes for him courtesy of Oglesby — “and he freaking crushed them on the way back,” Oglesby said.

Said Oglesby: “‘You just going to eat that in the car? This is not a rental by the way. This is mine, so please don’t spill.’ Zach is great.”