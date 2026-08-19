“There’s not as many resources like I have here,” he added. “I tried to grind it out, tried to get out there and come here to make it.”

Roberts returned to playing at the FBS level and signed with Marshall in 2023. The following season is when he met offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who became the Thundering Herd play-caller after being a tight ends coach at Purdue for a season. After his Wisconsin career didn’t turn out the way he had hoped, along with a humbling season playing junior college football, Roberts learned “just to never give up” and appreciate playing at the FBS level, he said.

“To me, my problems might seem big,” Roberts said. “But to somebody else, my problems might seem (small). We always talk about, ‘You don’t want to trade problems.’ I just try to face everything head forward and keep moving.”

Roberts redshirted in 2023 and didn’t play in 2024 due to a knee injury he suffered before the only season Doege was at Marshall. Roberts had 90 rushes for 512 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Roberts averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season.

Roberts didn’t play for Doege, but the running back left a lasting impression in the spring of 2024.

“Up to the point of when that injury happened, I had some really big runs in practices and strung along some strong practices back-to-back-to-back to start off spring ball,” Roberts said. “The injury happened and I missed the season. I came back last season, had a pretty good year at Marshall and entered the portal. From there, we reconnected. That’s how it started back up.”

The relationship between Roberts and Doege “was built on hard work,” Roberts said.