"I feel like I'm ranting, but I want to protect this guy because I feel like he's getting disrespected half the time. ... On the other end of that, that keeps our edge. He's been backed in the corner his whole life. That's when he plays his best, when he feels like no one believes in him, because no one has believed in him his entire life. Well, good.

"Keep not writing about him. Keep writing about these other dudes that haven't done anything just because they're big and pretty. We'll show you."

Added Doege: "People look at him and they see a 5-8 quarterback. 'Well, he can't be that good.' Guess what? Turn the tape on. … I get a ton of text messages that say, 'Hey, man, your quarterback is a freaking dog.' He's a warrior. That's the best way to describe him, he's a warrior."

Fifita has been on multiple preseason award watch lists, including the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Fifita is also an AllState Good Works Team nominee and was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Fifita's foundation, "First Down Faith Foundation," honors faith, family and football — three important pillars of Fifita's life — and gives back to the Tucson community. First Down Faith Foundation has hosted two football camps at Casino Del Sol Stadium since it started last year. Their latest camp in April had about 100 middle school-aged participants, including 30 girls.

Fifita said in April that the First Down Faith Football Camp and its purpose "is important because my purpose on this Earth isn't to play football."