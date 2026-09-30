Arizona State 27, Arizona 0

Arizona started from its 15 after the kickoff. On the first play, Bob Johnson dropped Reed at the one.

Second Quarter

On third down, Reed passed out of the end zone for punt formation to Wally Scott for a first down at the Arizona 39. On second down Reed passed to Edmonds who raced to the one-yard line where he was pushed out of bounds by Dicky Brown. Dave Barajas plunged to within inches of the goal line. Reed was stopped short and on third down Barajas scored over left tackle with 12:37 left in the half. Ken Sarmski kicked the point.

Arizona State 27, Arizona 7

Arizona State started from its 20 after the kickoff. The Devils were held to five yards and punted on fourth down. After the fair catch, Arizona started from its 33. On fourth-and-one, Reed punted, and Walton ran the ball to the Arizona 38.

On second down, Anderson was hit by Larry Rogge, but the Devil fullback spun off and raced 61 yards for the touchdown with 9:55 left in the half. Rokita's kick was blocked by Gary Klahr.

Arizona State 33, Arizona 7

After the kickoff, Dennis Farrell broke through to drop Reed at the eight on third down. Reed punted on fourth but the kick was partially blocked by Dick Griffin and recovered by ASU's Phil Booker at the Arizona 10. Anderson ran to the four, but the Sun Devils were called for clipping and ball moved back to the 30.