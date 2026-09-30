Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 41
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Date: Nov. 25, 1967
Where: Tempe
Winner: ASU, 47-7
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN
Star Sports Editor
TEMPE — The fantastic Lightning speed of Arizona State struck down Arizona, 47-7, last night in one of the most lopsided Sun Devil victories in this football rivalry that began in 1899.
Back in 1958, Arizona State beat the Wildcats, 47-0, for the worst defeat ever suffered by Arizona in the 41 games of this series.
The Devils scored three touchdowns within 4:36 minutes in the first quarter on football home runs, and the Wildcats were out of the game at halftime when it was 33-7.
And so Darrell Mudra ended his first year as Arizona's head football coach with a 3-6-1 record. And the season ended sourly as Arizona went down to its worst football beating in 50 games. In the opener of the 1965 season, Utah State blanked the Cats, 42-0.
The Arizona State explosion came like this:
First Quarter
Larry Walton took Arizona's first punt and sped 90 yards to score with 11:37 left in the first quarter.
His run broke the Arizona State record of 86 yards by Danny Seivert in the 1953 season.
With 8:47 remaining, Walton passed to End Fair Hooker for 55 yards and the second touchdown.
With 7:41 still left in the first period, quarterback Ed Roseborough threw the first of his three touchdown passes. This one went to J.D. Hill and covered 48 yards.
And there was still 1:10 remaining in the period when Roseborough tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Max Anderson to run the score to 27-0.
Arizona's only touchdown came after Marc Reed had passed for 70 yards to Wayne Edmonds to the Sun Devil one. Three plays later, fullback Dave Barajas went over from the one.
The triumph for Arizona State came before the largest crowd — 41,567 — to see a game in this series. It also was the second largest crowd to see a football game in the state. Earlier this season, 42,344 saw Wyoming and Arizona State play here.
And so Arizona State closed the season with a brilliant 8-2 record, and Frank Kush came to the 10-year milestone in his coaching career with 73 wins against 26 losses and one tie.
Here is the quarter-by-quarter report of last night's Arizona-Arizona State football game:
Arizona State won the toss and elected to receive. Max Anderson returned the kickoff 21 yards to the Devils 35. A five-yard penalty took away a first down, and the Devils punted on fourth down to the Arizona 17.
Arizona picked up eight yards and punted on fourth. Marc Reed's punt was taken by Larry Walton, who raced 90 yards to score. There was 11:37 left in the quarter. Bob Rokita kicked the point.
Arizona State 7, Arizona 0
Robinson returned the kickoff from the three to the Arizona 23. Bruce Lee passed to Wayne Edmonds for a first down, but the drive stalled and the Wildcats punted.
The Sun Devils started from their 30, and on third down Walton threw the halfback pass to Fair Hooker for 55 yards and the touchdown. There was 8:47 left. Rokita kicked the point.
Arizona State 14, Arizona 0
Arizona started from its 20 after the kickoff. On third down Curley Culp broke through to drop Lee at the 14 and Reed punted out on the Arizona 43.
On first down Roseborough passed to J.D. Hill for 43 yards and the touchdown with 6:41 left. Rokita kicked the point.
Arizona State 21, Arizona 0
Arizona started from its 20 after the kickoff. The Wildcats gained one yard and punted to the Devils at their 42, but Arizona was called for tackling by the face mask and the ball moved to the Arizona 44.
On a third down play Roseborough passed to Richard Mann for 21 yards. Roseborough then hit Walton at the 19 for another first down. On a third down play Roseborough passed to Anderson for 13 yards and the touchdown with 1:10 left in the quarter. Rokita missed the point.
Arizona State 27, Arizona 0
Arizona started from its 15 after the kickoff. On the first play, Bob Johnson dropped Reed at the one.
Second Quarter
On third down, Reed passed out of the end zone for punt formation to Wally Scott for a first down at the Arizona 39. On second down Reed passed to Edmonds who raced to the one-yard line where he was pushed out of bounds by Dicky Brown. Dave Barajas plunged to within inches of the goal line. Reed was stopped short and on third down Barajas scored over left tackle with 12:37 left in the half. Ken Sarmski kicked the point.
Arizona State 27, Arizona 7
Arizona State started from its 20 after the kickoff. The Devils were held to five yards and punted on fourth down. After the fair catch, Arizona started from its 33. On fourth-and-one, Reed punted, and Walton ran the ball to the Arizona 38.
On second down, Anderson was hit by Larry Rogge, but the Devil fullback spun off and raced 61 yards for the touchdown with 9:55 left in the half. Rokita's kick was blocked by Gary Klahr.
Arizona State 33, Arizona 7
After the kickoff, Dennis Farrell broke through to drop Reed at the eight on third down. Reed punted on fourth but the kick was partially blocked by Dick Griffin and recovered by ASU's Phil Booker at the Arizona 10. Anderson ran to the four, but the Sun Devils were called for clipping and ball moved back to the 30.
On a third-down play, Anderson passed to Ken Dyer for a first down at the four. On fourth down from the three the Devils were called for illegal procedure and the ball went back to the eight. Then Walton, trying to pass, fell on the 26 and Arizona took over there.
Reed passed to Niki Fumaino for a first down at the Arizona 47 on third down. Reed's next pass was intercepted by Buck Shaw at the ASU 17.
The Devils lost yardage and Roseborough punted on fourth down. Arizona took the ball at its 40 with 1:50 left in the half. The Wildcats were forced back and punted on fourth down. The Devils controlled the ball as the half ended.
Halftime Score: ASU 33, Arizona 7
Third Quarter
Robinson returned the kickoff 26 yards to the Arizona 29. The Cats were held and Reed punted, Arizona State getting the ball at its 34.
On third down, Roseborough passed to Hill to the Arizona 31. On pass interference against Bill Miller the Devils got a first down at the Arizona 12. A third-down Devil pass failed, but a personal foul against Arizona gave the Devils third down at the seven. A pass was dropped in the end zone by Dyer, but on fourth down Roseborough passed to Mann for seven yards and the score. Rokita kicked the point.
Arizona State 40, Arizona 7
Robinson fumbled the kickoff return and John Helton recovered for the Devils at the Arizona 30.
The Devils lost four yards and on fourth down Roseborough passed to Anderson for a first down at the 13. On fourth down and 8 inches to go, Anderson just made the first down. Then Art Malone ran right end for three yards and the score with 7:17 left in the quarter. Rokita kicked the point.
Arizona State 47, Arizona 7
Arizona got the ball at its 20 after the kickoff. Lee passed to Scott to the Arizona State 40. Pass interference against Shaw gave Arizona a first down at the 37. On a fourth down and two at the 29, Charley Davis picked up one yard. Arizona State took over at its 28.
The Devils, with their second unit in the game, were pushed back. Roseborough punted on fourth down. Arizona took over at the Devils' 46.
Wes Plummer intercepted a Lee pass to give the Devils the ball at their 19. Roseborough passed to Joe Shinn for a first down at the 40. Anderson exploded to the Arizona 43 as the quarter ended.
Fourth Quarter
Pass interference on Wally Scott gave the Devils a first down at the 33. Roseborough passed to Seth Miller for a first down at the seven. On third down, the Devils were called for illegal procedure, and the ball went back to the six. Two Roseborough passes failed, and Arizona took over at its six.
Barajas broke away on a 34-yard run to the Arizona State 40. Pass interference on the Devils gave Arizona the ball at the 19. But on the next play Danny Jo Ryan fumbled and the Devils recovered at their 16.
On third down, Roseborough passed to Dyer for a first down at the 34. Then Roseborough passed to Doer at the 19, and on fourth and one Ron Perry drove for the first at the 16.
Jim Shaughnessy carried eight yards to the one. He lost two on the next carry. A personal foul on Arizona gave the Devils the ball at the three. A fourth-down Perry was stopped just inches short of the goal. Arizona took over there.
Penalties kept the clock from running out. Arizona State got the ball at the Arizona 43 after a fourth-down punt, and the Devils ran the clock out.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 43 updates