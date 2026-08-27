Regulars Were Back

Evidence of the regulars' return to the line was seen in the smooth work of every man on the line yesterday. "Porky" Patton, Wildcat right end, was particularly effective.

One of the outstanding plays of the game was made by Crouch, who on four plunges through center carried the ball 33 yards to some. Becktold, substitute center, and Waren and Clark, guards, were opening up great holes in the Tempe line, ably assisted by Stoft, who acted as interference for Crouch.

The Arizonans started scoring in the first quarter after the Teachers had given evidence of a stonewall defense. The Teachers won the toss and elected to kick off, and Mr. Kale chose to defend the west goal. Simpkins, Tempe captain, kicked off to Stoft, who returned the ball to his own 35-yard line. Stoft went off left tackle for 7 yards and Diebold failed to gain. Stoft again went off tackle for three yards and first down. Crouch hammered the Tempe left tackle for six yards. He failed to gain on the next play and carried the ball out of bounds. Diebold tried a pass to Patton, but Smith, Tempe star left half, knocked it down. Stoft's punt was partially blocked and the ball only went six yards over the line of scrimmage.

Goddard, Tempe right half, made 2 yards off Brown and Brookshier and left tackle and left end. The Teachers decided to kick on the next play and Riggs lofted a pretty punt out of bounds on Arizona's 16. Diebold made 2 yards and Ellsworth stopped him. Stoft punted 25 yards to his own 46 line.

Cats Outkicked