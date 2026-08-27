Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 7
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Date: Oct. 16, 1926
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 35-0
What was reported at the time:
By PAUL H. HENNEGIN
The Tempe Teachers' bulldog, ordinarily a peaceful animal, came to Tucson yesterday and viewing the Wildcat host at the University of Arizona, let out a snarl, and in the battle that followed the Wildcats won, 35 to 0.
The game was marked by few thrills. The Tempe teachers were a poor match for the machine-like working McKale eleven, and though booked as heavier on the line than the Wildcats, and a defense built around Ellsworth of Tempe, the Bulldogs were unable to stop the line plunging of Captain Crouch, fiery thatched halfback, who accounted for two touchdowns, and Stoft, Arizona halfback, who accounted for two more. Diebold, running mate of Crouch, accounted for the fifth tally.
Regulars Were Back
Evidence of the regulars' return to the line was seen in the smooth work of every man on the line yesterday. "Porky" Patton, Wildcat right end, was particularly effective.
One of the outstanding plays of the game was made by Crouch, who on four plunges through center carried the ball 33 yards to some. Becktold, substitute center, and Waren and Clark, guards, were opening up great holes in the Tempe line, ably assisted by Stoft, who acted as interference for Crouch.
The Arizonans started scoring in the first quarter after the Teachers had given evidence of a stonewall defense. The Teachers won the toss and elected to kick off, and Mr. Kale chose to defend the west goal. Simpkins, Tempe captain, kicked off to Stoft, who returned the ball to his own 35-yard line. Stoft went off left tackle for 7 yards and Diebold failed to gain. Stoft again went off tackle for three yards and first down. Crouch hammered the Tempe left tackle for six yards. He failed to gain on the next play and carried the ball out of bounds. Diebold tried a pass to Patton, but Smith, Tempe star left half, knocked it down. Stoft's punt was partially blocked and the ball only went six yards over the line of scrimmage.
Goddard, Tempe right half, made 2 yards off Brown and Brookshier and left tackle and left end. The Teachers decided to kick on the next play and Riggs lofted a pretty punt out of bounds on Arizona's 16. Diebold made 2 yards and Ellsworth stopped him. Stoft punted 25 yards to his own 46 line.
Cats Outkicked
The two teams engaged in a punting duel with Tempe gaining a slight edge. On defense, the Bulldogs held the Arizonans to small gains, but on offense they were generally forced to punt after being thrown for a loss by either Patton or Brookshier, who were getting through.
Diebold started the Wildcat toward its first score with a pretty 16-yard run around left end. On a criss-cross play he gained 3 more and Stoft then swept the left end for 8 yards. On a right end run, Crouch gained 4 yards. Stoft made 2 on a split buck and Diebold reeled off another 5 yards going off left tackle. Crouch made another yard off left tackle. Crouch, on a line buck, put the ball on Tempe's 2-yard line as the quarter ended.
On the resumption of play, Diebold went around right end for a touchdown and Gilliland, fleet-footed halfback who had replaced Stoft in the intermission, converted the goal. Score: U. of A., 7; Tempe, 0.
Diebold Did It
Diebold was responsible for the next touchdown when he speared Gilliland's left-hand pass and ran 40 yards to Tempe's 4-yard line, where he was forced out of bounds by Smith.
Gilliland made 2 yards around end and Crouch hit the line for another yard. On the next play he went across and Gilliland placed kicked for the extra point.
The second half started off with a bang, the Wildcats coming back apparently fresh, while the Teachers were showing signs of weakening. Patton kicked off and Big Bill Smith, husky Arizona linesman, dealt out a 10-yard loss for Tempe when he caught Wallace in his tracks. Wallace punted to Diebold, who returned the ball to the Tempe 33-yard line. Crouch failed to gain through center, but on the next play he took them by surprise and hit the same spot for an 18-yard gain. He repeated and gained 5 more and then again for 4 yards. The next play he hit center and carried the ball over.
Stoft scored in the third quarter after Acuff, substitute half, who went in for Diebold when the latter received the only Wildcat injury, a slightly twisted leg, had run inside left tackle for a 13-yard gain putting the ball on Tempe's seven-yard line. Morse gained 3 on a line buck and Stoft bucked the ball over. Gilliland converted.
Tempe received the kickoff but lost the ball a moment later when Riggs passed and Bill Smith knocked the ball into McArdle's hands. McArdle returned it 4 yards to the Tempe 24. Gilliland made 4 yards off tackle. Stoft passed over the line to Gilliland for 4 more and first down. Stoft hit the line for four yards going inside left tackle. Stoft gained 3 more on an end run and then swept around the other side for 9 yards, following with a plunge over the goal line. The play ended the scoring for the day. From that point, substitutions were made in rapid order by McKale and Tempe was forced to as player after player went out because of injuries.
The statistics of the game show the Wildcats made 17 first downs while Tempe made one. In yards by rushing, Arizona gained 219 yards against 16 the Teachers gained. In returning punts, Tempe gained a slight edge, returning the pigskin for a total of 88 yards while U of A brought it back 85 yards. Tempe also gained an edge in the punting, sending the ball over the scrimmage line for a total of 353 yards and Arizona 304 yards.
Arizona attempted 5 passes and completed 2, gaining 53 yards. Tempe tried aerial work 6 times and gained 12 yards with one they completed. Tempe was penalized one time for 5 yards and Arizona drew 6 penalties for a total of 40 yards. Arizona was thrown for a loss for a total of 4 yards while Tempe lost 25 yards.
Total yards gained by all methods was 364 yards by Arizona and 156 yards by Tempe.
Sam McClung of Phoenix refereed; Dr. Victor Gore, Washington State College, umpire, and Vic Householder, Kansas Aggies, head linesman. Warren Grosetta, Arizona, timekeeper.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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