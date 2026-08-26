From the first whistle to the last gun, the game was a hodge-podge of mediocre and brilliant playing, with Arizona unable to get started until the third quarter had ended, and Tempe unable to stop the determined rush of the Wildcats after they had hit their stride. Brilliant field-running, and exceptionally good tackling featured the work of both teams.

For the first two periods, it looked as though the game would end a scoreless tie. Playing purely a defensive game, Tempe held the university team almost without a gain during the entire first half, losing 10 or 15 yards on the kicks, but gaining it back again in scrimmage before again booting the ball into Arizona’s end of the field. Late in the second period, with the ball on Tempe’s 10-yard line, Captain Gilliland, in spite of the broken cheek bone, went into the game in a desperate attempt to score, but was pulled a minute later and replaced by Foss who made an unsuccessful attempt for a field goal.

Early in the second half, Tempe started her drive toward the goal. A poor punt by Salmon on Arizona’s 3-yard line gave Tempe the ball on her own 50-yard line, and after 10 yards had been lost in scrimmage, Riggs was rushed in and booted a drop-kick over the posts for the first score of the game.