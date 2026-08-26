Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 6
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Date: Oct. 10, 1925
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 13-3
What was reported at the time:
Coming from behind in the last quarter after having been held powerless by the heavy Tempe Normal line for three periods, the University of Arizona this afternoon scored two touchdowns in less than 10 minutes of play, and won its first intercollegiate game of the season by a score of 13 to 3. Tempe’s only score came in the third quarter when Riggs went in and booted a drop-kick from the 40-yard line.
The story of good and poor kicking almost tells the story of the game, for it was Simkins' poor punting which kept the ball in Tempe’s territory for nearly three periods, Salmon’s poor punting which paved the way for Riggs' drop-kick, and a poor kick by Simkins which enabled Gilliland to pave the way for Arizona’s first touchdown in the last quarter.
From the first whistle to the last gun, the game was a hodge-podge of mediocre and brilliant playing, with Arizona unable to get started until the third quarter had ended, and Tempe unable to stop the determined rush of the Wildcats after they had hit their stride. Brilliant field-running, and exceptionally good tackling featured the work of both teams.
For the first two periods, it looked as though the game would end a scoreless tie. Playing purely a defensive game, Tempe held the university team almost without a gain during the entire first half, losing 10 or 15 yards on the kicks, but gaining it back again in scrimmage before again booting the ball into Arizona’s end of the field. Late in the second period, with the ball on Tempe’s 10-yard line, Captain Gilliland, in spite of the broken cheek bone, went into the game in a desperate attempt to score, but was pulled a minute later and replaced by Foss who made an unsuccessful attempt for a field goal.
Early in the second half, Tempe started her drive toward the goal. A poor punt by Salmon on Arizona’s 3-yard line gave Tempe the ball on her own 50-yard line, and after 10 yards had been lost in scrimmage, Riggs was rushed in and booted a drop-kick over the posts for the first score of the game.
That ended the Tempe scoring, and in the fourth quarter the Wildcats, aroused by the imminence of defeat, smothered the Bulldogs time after time. Captain Gilliland was again sent in and gained five yards only to lose it when his teammates were penalized. Tempe, however, could not keep the ball, and two passes by Diebold netted an Arizona gain of 30 yards. In the next play Gilliland broke loose for a 25-yard jaunt around right end. Crouch went five yards through right tackle, and Diebold punched another hole in the same place, going over for the first Arizona score. The try for point failed.
Not satisfied with a three-run lead, Arizona smothered the Tempe line, took the ball on an intercepted forward pass, and on the second place Diebold went 20 yards for the second touchdown. On the try for point, Diebold was surrounded before he could kick, but wriggled his way through and without interference, crossed the line on an end run.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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