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Arizona’s Big 12 slate is set for the 2026-27 softball season.

The Wildcats will host four conference series and hit the road for four more Big 12 series throughout the season. They will also face Baylor and UCF “for the first time as members of the Big 12 Conference,” Arizona Athletics announced Thursday.

Arizona kicks off Big 12 play against Iowa State from March 12-14 at Hillenbrand Stadium. After the Iowa State series, Arizona will host another series against Utah from March 19-21.

Then the Wildcats hit the road for two away series, starting with ASU from March 25-27 and BYU from April 8-10.

In the second half of conference play, Arizona faces WCWS runner-up Texas Tech in a home series from April 16-18 before heading to Waco, Texas, to take on Baylor from April 23-25.

Arizona will return to Hillenbrand Stadium for a series against Kansas from April 30 to May 2.

The Wildcats will then finish Big 12 play on the road at UCF with a series from May 7-9.

Following the regular season, the Big 12 Softball Tournament takes place from May 13-15 in Oklahoma City.