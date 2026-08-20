“It literally just told me who she was as a person. We want high-character young women to come in here that can clearly play, as well, but all those other pieces, especially when times get hard. I literally told her in my conversation, I said, ‘You're nothing like the things I was being led to believe. You're the complete opposite.’ She was like, thank you for believing what she was saying about herself and she reflected that when she started playing.”

Creighton, located in Omaha, Nebraska, is a major hotspot for volleyball in the U.S., and Ndam-Simpson says “volleyball is kind of the heartbeat of the city.”

Transferring from a school where volleyball takes precedence to a whole new city, school and team was a lot easier than expected.

“It's been seamless since getting here in July,” Ndam-Simpson said at a press conference earlier this week. “You have a lot of time where it's just us and the girls or the other girls on the team in the weight room, and you're getting in conditioning late or open gym right away. But there's no coaches around, so it’s basically easy to bond volleyball-wise. I feel like everyone's very accepting, and you know, just want to get better. So it's been very easy to fit in and I've enjoyed it a lot so far.”

Ndam-Simpson could’ve transferred to a lot of places, but one of the main reasons she chose Arizona was for the culture.