Instead, Fisch's seat features an altogether different type of heat — a heat linked directly to the talent acquisition and roster compensation models that underpin college football in the mid-2020s.

This stands as a make-or-break season for momentum on Montlake. Either it continues to build or begins to dissipate. Whichever trajectory emerges at the end of November will set the framework for UW's near-term football future.

The connection goes something like this: On-field success creates off-field energy; off-field energy motivates donors; and motivated donors provide funding for the roster-building process in the era of NIL and revenue sharing.

Like every program in the Big Ten, the Huskies are spending approximately $15 million on football revenue sharing as allowed under the terms of the NCAA v. House settlement. (The exact amount varies by campus.) But that's hardly enough to field a roster capable of competing with Oregon and Ohio State and reaching the CFP.

To stand among the top programs in the Big Ten, the Huskies need an additional $15 million to $20 million in NIL funding. That cash comes from a constituency that includes fans, donors and the business community.

Momentum generates the dollars needed to re-sign Williams, for example.

Or to lure five-star offensive line recruit Kodi Greene.

Or to snare an impact transfer like cornerback Emmanuel Karnley from Virginia.