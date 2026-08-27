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From the moment freshman wide receivers Caleb Smith and R.J. Mosley settled in at Arizona, QB1 was impressed with his new targets.

Smith and Mosley, “those two are both professionals,” said Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. And that’s coming from someone who is consistently lauded as a professional.

At the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility, Arizona has an “accountability board.” If you’re late to a team or position meeting, your name goes on the board. If you miss a team meal at Bear Down Kitchen, your name goes on the board. If you miss a class at the UA, your name goes on the board.

Mosley and Smith’s names have yet to show up on the board.

“Those guys have never been an issue,” Fifita said. “You talk about the way they work, they’re guys that put their heads down and work. That’s how you want to be, especially as a freshman. You’re coming in to earn your stripes and that’s exactly what they did. They didn’t talk; they just came in and went about their business and got through their work. … Both of those guys are extremely special and they’re special people.”

Arizona second-year offensive coordinator Seth Doege said “Both of those guys have tremendous skill sets.” Both Smith and Mosley have bolstered an Arizona wide receiver corps that already has eight players expected to rotate this season.