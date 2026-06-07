Grand Canyon president Brian Mueller asked Steve Bieser if he had any questions for him at the end of the interview.
"He said, 'Yeah, I do. What are the expectations?'" Mueller said. "I just blurted out, 'Win the conference championship.' He was extremely disappointed. I thought we were going to lose him."
Mueller said Bieser responded with, "I'm not going some place that just wants to win a conference championship. I want to be a national title contender. I'm only going to a place where the resources exist and the potential exists to win a national championship."
After the interview, Mueller told athletic director Jamie Boggs she had to close the deal.
Bieser was introduced Thursday as GCU's new baseball coach to a throng of supporters, boosters, Havocs, staff and reporters.
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Bieser has a major reconstruction job on his hands after the Lopes failed to qualify for the Mountain West Conference tournament in the school's first year in the conference. The Lopes went 21-30, finishing up with Nathan Bannister as the interim coach, after head coach Gregg Wallis was dismissed in late March after an 8-18 start.
Bieser said he was a little more humble about his expectations for the program, but acknowledged it is his goal to get the program on track to compete for trips to Omaha, the site of the College World Series.
He's done quick work in the past, helping Southeast Missouri State, Missouri and Jacksonville State, flourish. Jacksonville State reached an NCAA regional championship. After they lost last weekend, the Lopes were able to make the hiring official.
"I did say those things but I was very respectful in the way that I said it," Bieser said, in reference to Mueller's story about the interview.
Bieser said after meeting with Mueller and Boggs, he knew GCU was the right place.
Bieser was impressed by the administrators and the fact that GCU is a Christian-focused school. He also liked the idea of rebuilding a program that just two years ago made it to the Tucson regional final of the NCAA Tournament, before losing to West Virginia.
Early in the hiring process, Boggs identified Bieser, believing he was the guy to lead the Lopes through a difficult transition. Boggs was impressed by Bieser's ability to rebuild programs and the fact that he sent 42 players to professional baseball.
"It was early in the baseball season, and we had a lot of names on the list, and he was at the top of the list," Boggs said. "The question was asked of me, 'Should we wait until the end of the season to see how he does?' My answer was, 'No. He wins everywhere.'
"He turned around three programs. He turned them around quickly. The numbers don't lie. Steve Bieser wins everywhere."
Jerry Colangelo, a GCU consultant, was impressed by Bieser after meeting him.
"I don't think GCU, and, in particular, Jamie and Brian, could have found a better person with your qualities," Colangelo said, directing his remarks at Bieser during his turn at the podium. "The man that you are, the goals that you have, can't be any better for the university. There's such a high regard for character and integrity here. You fit right in."
Bieser will be hitting the transfer portal hard. He acknowledged the importance of building Arizona high school contacts, knowing how rich the state is in baseball talent. During a Q&A portion with the audience, he was asked if he's going to get any of his Jacksonville State players.
He said there are qualities he looks for in players in the pursuit of winning. Among them are how they get to the ballpark early and approach their day. Perseverance, integrity, values, character, doing things right, will be priorities.
"I want us to have and build the most fan-friendly stadium in all of college baseball," he said. "I want us to have the best player-development system. I want us to have the most player-friendly facilities here at GCU.
"We're not looking to be like anybody else. What we want to be is the standard in college baseball. We want to be a nationally respected program. My promise is simple. We honor God. We will represent Grand Canyon with excellence. And work every day to build a program that makes the university and the alumni very proud. That is my commitment."