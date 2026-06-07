Bieser said after meeting with Mueller and Boggs, he knew GCU was the right place.

Bieser was impressed by the administrators and the fact that GCU is a Christian-focused school. He also liked the idea of rebuilding a program that just two years ago made it to the Tucson regional final of the NCAA Tournament, before losing to West Virginia.

Early in the hiring process, Boggs identified Bieser, believing he was the guy to lead the Lopes through a difficult transition. Boggs was impressed by Bieser's ability to rebuild programs and the fact that he sent 42 players to professional baseball.

"It was early in the baseball season, and we had a lot of names on the list, and he was at the top of the list," Boggs said. "The question was asked of me, 'Should we wait until the end of the season to see how he does?' My answer was, 'No. He wins everywhere.'

"He turned around three programs. He turned them around quickly. The numbers don't lie. Steve Bieser wins everywhere."

Jerry Colangelo, a GCU consultant, was impressed by Bieser after meeting him.

"I don't think GCU, and, in particular, Jamie and Brian, could have found a better person with your qualities," Colangelo said, directing his remarks at Bieser during his turn at the podium. "The man that you are, the goals that you have, can't be any better for the university. There's such a high regard for character and integrity here. You fit right in."